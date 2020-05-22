During this season of greater flow of visitors to online commerce sites, due to the pandemic and the next days of discounts due to the Hot Sale, There are a number of tips that will help increase the number of sales and visitors, experts say. Read: Morena: INEGI will not measure wealth by entering houses

Streamlining the purchasing process by reducing the number of clicks, reducing the number of forms and having good after-sales service are some aspects that e-commerce They should consider to take advantage of the increase in visits their sites have and convert them into sales.

“Of all the visits you have, only between one or two percent will buy from you. Once that one or two percent goes through the decision process of buying, the normal thing is that only 20 percent arrive upon check-out. “

“If we don’t have a good experience (for the user), that 20 percent can translate into six or seven percent of those who were going to buy from you and ended up buying from you,” said Juan Sotres, co-founder of Triciclo, a specialized agency in electronic commerce.

A purchase process must be three clicks, from the time the user arrives at the page until the purchase is completed, and the forms must be brief, if more personal customer information is desired, they can be requested in the post-sale process.

A more intuitive page helps businesses bring e-commerce closer to seniors.

According to Roney Almeida, director of VTEX Mexico and Central America, another important part of the shopping experience is that the store works optimally on mobile devices, since most purchases are made from a smartphone.

