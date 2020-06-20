This Saturday, June 20, the World WiFi Day, a date that coincides with the 21st anniversary of the creation of WiFi wireless connectivity technology and the establishment of the WiFi Alliance.

85 percent of Europe’s population already uses the Internet, mainly through the WiFi of their own homes, according to Eurostat data. However, users do not always have a fast and stable connection.

For this reason and on the occasion of World WiFi Day, the German manufacturer specialized in devices to improve Internet connection Devolo offers five tips to improve WiFi connection.

One of the first things that users should do is a brief analysis to check WiFi coverage. For this there are tools such as Ekahau HeatMapper, which allows creating a floor plan of a house to measure the level of WiFi coverage, in which the areas with good coverage will appear in green and in red those with poor coverage.

A similar tool, suitable for most users, is the WiFi Analyzer application, which identifies connection problems and helps to locate the best place to place the router, among other things.

Precisely, position the router in an optimal location It is another tip to improve the WiFi connection, since the device should not be blocked by objects located in front of or next to you.

Routers should be centrally located and somewhat elevated, such as on a table or closet in the middle of the house. Further, if the router has external antennasThey can be oriented from different positions to achieve better reception.

In case users have a router that is too old, they should take into account that the new model should support the WiFi 5 standard, which is much faster than WiFi 4, since The 2.4 GHz band of WiFi 4 is extremely overloaded in various urban areas.

Users should also note that WiFi receivers like smartphoness, laptops or tablets, must also be compatible with the new WiFi 5 standard to regain speed.

In larger homes, there may be long distances or objects between the router and the WiFi receivers, which act as brakes on the signal. Thus, the connection slows down or even drops.

The use of WiFi repeaters is quite useful for short distances, such as between rooms. However, in large homes, repeaters are not suitable, as They also use the WiFi network to transmit data between them.

In this case, those who live in big houses, the definitive solution is Powerline adapters, which use the house’s own electrical circuit as a data cable and make concrete walls or ceilings no longer an obstacle.