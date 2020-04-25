When you accelerate sharply you are injecting more fuel in order to make the car move faster

The price of fuel increasingly affects our pocket. Gasoline prices have risen to record highs and there are people who are concerned about excessive gasoline consumption or that their vehicles don’t spend as much.

Electric vehicles (VE) and plug-in hybrids now dominate fuel economy ratings, but not all customers have access to these cars or dislike the idea of ​​driving this new type of vehicle.

Gasoline-powered cars must be cared for and properly maintained so that they can function well without overspending. There are different things that can be done to save fuel.

Here are some tips to improve the gas consumption of your car.

Speed ​​limits

Exceeding speed limits requires the engine to work harder to achieve the required pace. This will raise the work of the motor and therefore the fuel consumption.

When the engine reaches cruising speed it does not require much effort to maintain its speed, so consumption will be much lower.

Car maintenance

General car maintenance is very important, tire pressure must be as indicated, alignment and balancing, spark plugs must function properly, injectors clean, filters replaced as indicated, oil changes to prevent wear of metal parts and prevent them from burning excess gasoline, adequate lubrication so that the components do not generate more effort to carry out the movement and thus avoid requiring more gasoline.

Acceleration

Avoid sudden accelerations when you just start, when a gear change is made, regardless of whether it is in a conventional manual or automatic transmission, since the engine has to recover the maximum torque to take full advantage of it.

When you accelerate sharply you are injecting more fuel in order to make the car move faster. Ideally, to achieve lower fuel consumption, allow the car to start developing revolutions progressively.

