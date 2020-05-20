Bees are one of the most important species on our planet. If they disappeared (as dangerously it seems that it will happen in the coming years) our foods would disappear one by one, since el 84% of cash crops are produced by them and other pollinators.

Bees are essential in the balance of ecosystems and in the subsistence of humanity, because in addition to pollinating 90 percent of the crops that feed us, the products of the hive, such as propolis, royal jelly, pollen, poison and wax , they are important in our daily life.

Currently, the various species of bees in the world face serious problems, the most serious apparently is human activity and ignorance about them. The New York organization The Honeybee Conservancy held last Earth Day (dedicated to bees) a list of recommendations to protect them and help their reproduction, even in times of social distancing:

Support your local beekeeper. When buying honey and beeswax products choose local options to invest in local beekeepers, who raise bees sustainably and strengthen the community.

Donate time or funds to local environmental groups.

Bees are part of a complex ecosystem, and contributions to organizations that support any conservation effort will help strengthen the environment.

Make safe havens for native bees.

Most native bees have a solitary lifestyle: 30% live in holes in trees and 70% live underground. Give them shelter by providing them with undisturbed, undisturbed land or nests that you can buy or make yourself.

Create a bee bath.

Fill a shallow bird bath or bowl with clean water and place rocks inside so that they protrude from the water. The bees will land on the drinking stones during breaks from foraging and pollination.

Plant a pollinator garden.

Diversify bee nutrition sources while beautifying spaces with pollinator-friendly plants. Garden in spaces ranging from window boxes to full patios, and consider using a combination of multi-season flowers to provide sustenance throughout the year.

Finally, we want to remind you that don’t be afraid of bees, if a honeycomb comes to your house don’t kill them, don’t throw soapy water on them. By doing so you are not killing them, you are condemning us all. Don’t call the fire department because they will do the same thing: kill them. Contact a specialized organization that helps you remove the honeycomb without damaging any. We and the rest of the planet will thank you.

.