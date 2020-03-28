Everyone knows that a car cannot last forever, but you can ensure a longer life.

The durability of a vehicle depends a lot on the care given to it by its owner, that is why classic car lovers manage to keep their relics intact for so many years. Long miles on the road, unexpected starts, lack of common maintenance services, and car accidents that damage your vehicle accumulate until your car engine is lifeless.

Everyone knows that a car cannot last forever, but you can ensure a longer and better-functioning life by caring for and servicing the car.

Here are three tips for your vehicle’s engine to function optimally.

Oil change.

Motor oil is for a car like blood for a human body and is key for the car’s engine to have a long and full life.

It is necessary to always keep the engine with oil in good condition, for this it is very important to know when to change the engine oil.

Dirty or old oil stops doing its job properly and engine wear will accelerate.

Antifreeze level.

The antifreeze is checked very simply: you just have to see the liquid level in the radiator.

If they are “Full”, there is no need to fill it, but if it is below the indicated line, you must add “a mixture of water and refrigerant in a ratio of 60/40”, explains Total, an e- commerce in Chile dedicated to selling items for cars.

Just as motor oil is the vital fluid of a car’s engine, the antifreeze or antifreeze it is necessary for the radiator to work perfectly.

Tuning.

Tuning the engine helps restore or maintain the vehicle’s original service and efficiency.

The tuning consists of a detailed cleaning of some engine components and the replacement of parts, which by their normal use wear out or lose their effectiveness in operation.

Performing tuning in your cars helps improve fuel economy, improves engine performance, reduces polluting emissions and improves vehicle ignition, for all these tuning to the engine must be done in a timely manner, depending on the use that is give you and the number of hours per day and distances traveled.

***

It may interest you:

.