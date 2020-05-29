The camera, the power of the chipset, the quality and size of the screen, the amount of RAM … None of that matters more than the most important and essential piece of a smartphone: the battery. And the equation is very simple: if there is no battery there is no power, if there is no power the terminal does not work, so it does not matter how powerful the processor is or the quality of the camera. Therefore we have to take care of it, but at the moment of truth, we mistreat it a lot.

Apple sums it up better than anyone: “Battery life is the time a device lasts without recharging. Shelf life is the time until you need to replace it. If you take full advantage of both, you will get the most out of your Apple devices. ” Therefore, we are going with a series of Tips from Apple itself so you can take care of your iPhone battery, and thus make it last a little longer both daily and in its useful life.

Always updated

Apple software updates often include energy saving technologies. So “we recommend that you always use the latest version of iOS on your device”:

– If you use iOS version 5 or later, check if you need to update it. Go to Settings> General> Software Update.

Watch out for temperatures

The iPhone is designed to perform well in a wide range of temperatures, being the ideal is between 16 and 22 ° C. It’s very important do not expose it to temperatures above 35 ° Csince the heat could permanently damage the battery capacity. Device nor it would last that long on with every full charge. Damage can be more serious if you charge the device in a place with very high temperatures.

The software can limit the charge so that it does not exceed 80% if the battery is above the recommended temperature. If you use the device in a very cold environment, you may notice that the battery lasts less. This situation is temporary, and the battery will recover its usual capacity when using the device at a normal ambient temperature.

Outside the case

When charging the device with certain covers on, “an excess temperature can be generated that affects the capacity of the battery.” If you notice that Your device becomes very hot when charging, remove the case.

Settings optimization: Wi-Fi and brightness

There are 2 ways to save battery, regardless of how you use your device: adjust screen brightness and use Wi-Fi connection.

– Dim the screen lighting or activate Automatic Brightness to increase the autonomy: Open Control Center and drag the slider from the brightness down.

– Automatic brightness automatically adapts the screen to light conditions. To activate it, go to Settings> General> Accessibility> Display Settings and turn on Automatic Brightness.

– When you use the device to access data, keep in mind that Wi-Fi connections consume less power than mobile networks. That’s why we recommend that you have Wi-Fi always on. To access a Wi-Fi network, go to Settings> Wi ‑ Fi.

Low Power Mode

Low Power Mode, first included in iOS 9, extend the autonomy of the iPhone when you start to run out of battery. The iPhone alerts you when it only has 20% charge left and does it again when it is at 10%, and allows you to activate this mode with a touch. You can also do it from Settings> Battery. Low Power Mode reduces screen brightness, optimizes device performance, and minimizes system animations.

Apps like Mail does not download content in the background, and features such as iCloud sync, AirDrop and Continuity are disabled. You can continue using basic functions, such as accessing the internet or making and receiving calls, emails and messages. And when the iPhone has enough charge again, the Low Power Mode automatically turns off.

Battery Use Function

iOS allows you to easily manage autonomy because you can see the% of battery used by each app (unless the device is charging). To check the consumption of each application, go to Settings> Battery.

These messages can appear under the apps in use:

Background Activity

This indicates that the app has consumed battery in the background, that is, while using another app. To save battery power, disable the feature that allows you to update apps in the background. Go to Settings> General> Refresh in the Background and select Wi ‑ Fi, Wi ‑ Fi and Mobile Data or No to disable background updates.

If the Mail app appears as a Background Activity, you can download the data manually or increase the download interval. Go to Settings> Passwords and Accounts> Get Data.

Location and Background Location

Indicates that the app is using location services. You can save battery by deactivating these services for that specific app from Settings> Privacy> Location.

In Location you will see the permissions configured for each app. Apps that have recently used location services have an indicator next to the on / off option.

Home / Lock Screen

Indicates that Home or lock screen has been displayed. For example, the screen has turned on when you press the start button or receive a notification. If an app continually turns on the screen with notifications, you can disable push notifications for that app in Settings> Notifications. Tap the app and uncheck Allow Notifications.

No Mobile Coverage and Low Signal

This indicates that you are in an area with little coverage and the iOS device is looking for a better signal or that you have used the device in a place with a very low signal, which has affected the autonomy of the battery.

You can optimize the battery life activating Airplane mode. Open Control Center and tap the Airplane mode icon. Please note that in this mode you cannot make or receive calls.

Half load if you are not going to use it

Aren’t you going to use that iPhone for a season? The general condition of the battery will depend on two factors: the ambient temperature and the percentage of charge of the battery when turning it off. Thus:

The device does not have to be fully downloaded or loaded. Store it with half a load. If you save it with the battery completely drained, it could enter a state of total discharge, which would make it impossible to recharge it. And if you keep it fully charged for a long time, the battery could lose capacity and therefore autonomy.

Turn off the device so that the battery does not continue to drain.

Store it in a cool, dry place, at a temperature below 32 ° C.

If you are going to keep it for more than six months, charges the battery halfway every six months.

If you have it stored for a long time, it is possible that when you turn it on again the battery is very low. You may have to charge it for 20 minutes with the original adapter before you can use it again.