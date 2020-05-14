Editorial: Technology / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage

Emojis, stickers and GIFs are the soul of chats and interactions on smartphones. The sticker and emoji suggestion features on the Samsung keyboard help you find the right icons automatically based on the context of your conversations. For example, if you type the word “love,” the keyboard will display the heart emoji in the prediction window. And by pressing the sticker suggestion bubble, the feature will search for relevant examples in Bitmoji and mojitok. Then you just need to touch the emoji or sticker to insert it into your message.

To enable emoji and sticker suggestions, enter “Smart typing” in the settings and toggle the buttons next to the “Suggest emojis” and “Suggest stickers as you type” options. You can choose the origin of your stickers by entering the “Suggest stickers as you type” menu.

The S20’s keyboard also allows you to search for GIFs and stickers. All you need to do is type a keyword in the search bar and you will be shown images that can bring your stories to life. Tap the Expand toolbar icon, click “Search” and type your keywords. The function will display different categories of search results.

Plus, you can search for contacts, pictures from your gallery, and Netflix and Spotify content to share with your friends right on the keyboard, without switching from one app to another. You can access these search functions by tapping the related icons on the keyboard toolbar.

Password? No problem!

The Samsung keyboard makes online shopping and website logins quick, easy and secure. It is integrated with Samsung Pass, which means you can safely store your bank details, passwords, and other personal information on the keyboard. When you want to make an online payment or log into a website, just tap the Expand toolbar icon, and select “Samsung Pass”. After scanning your fingerprint, the feature will extract your bank account information and other personal details. Touch the information you need and it will automatically appear in the “Enter message” box.

Don’t rewrite, swipe

It has happened to all of us: just as we are about to send a work email on the phone, we inadvertently delete an entire paragraph. Without the Ctrl + Z (undo) function on your smartphone keyboard, all you can do is retype the paragraph.

Correcting errors on the Samsung keyboard is easy. Just slide two fingers left or right, and you can undo or redo your changes.

The Samsung keyboard also puts the translator at your fingertips when you’re typing. This resource is powered by Google, and allows you to translate and change languages ​​directly in the application you are using.

To access the translation feature, tap the “Translate” icon in the expanded toolbar. Select a target language and enter the original text in the text box. The translated text will appear in the “Enter message” box.

Galaxy your way

We all have different preferences when it comes to using smartphones. That’s why the Samsung keyboard comes with different customization options, so you can really use it your way.

If you often typed wrong words, try enlarging the keys to make typing easier. You can change the size of the keys by tapping the “Keyboard Size” icon on the expanded toolbar.

You can also reorder the toolbar by pressing and dragging the icons so that frequently used functions are instantly accessible.

