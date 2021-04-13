Tips to enjoy riding a motorcycle with an allergy

The mask we are all subjected to every time we go out on the street is a double-edged sword when it comes to motorcycle allergies. Although it is true that very few people prefer to do without it during their outings, it is not common to see someone on a motorcycle wearing it. This is because it is not mandatory to wear it if we go alone on the motorcycle and to be honest, it is our moment, the one in which we enjoy a while without a muzzle. But precisely this causes a rebound effect in us, because when we wear the mask on a day-to-day basis we have the feeling that we are not yet suffering from an allergy since the mask is capable of filtering pollen particles, but when we get on the motorcycle without Mask under the helmet and going out of the way (especially in field areas) can start the problems. Itchy eyes, discomfort, sneezing … are some of the symptoms that allergy sufferers experience. That is why it is more important than ever to anticipate the problem.

Spring comes and with it comes the allergy

There are several ways to try to alleviate this, but it is very important (and I want to emphasize this) that we always discuss the issue with a specialist doctor (allergist). If we have never suffered from allergies and there comes a time of year (the most common is spring) in which we begin to notice uncomfortable symptoms such as itchy eyes (or crying), itchy throat, sneezing or asthma attacks, it will be the right time to go to the specialist. The allergist will be able through a series of tests to know exactly what is affecting us and how to remedy it. If we know that we have had an allergy for a long time and we have a treatment, it does not hurt to make regular reviews with the specialist to be able to carry this treatment in a more adapted way to each moment.

And it is that this subject is, although it does not seem it, very critical. According to Acierto.com, driving with symptoms caused by allergies can increase the probability of having an accident by 30%.

But why is it so necessary to go to the doctor for this? The answer is overwhelming. The most common medications to treat allergy symptoms can cause drowsiness and lethargy in reaction times. In addition, precisely due to the fact that each person can react differently to these medications, a medical prescription is needed so that we can acquire them in a Pharmacy. It would be a mistake to take these products without medical supervision and go out on the road without being sure that the medicine we take does not cause us this type of effect that is incompatible with driving.

There are other options besides antihistamines. Eyedrops, bronchodilators or nasal corticosteroid sprays can be used to alleviate or control certain specific symptoms. Yes indeed, To use them, I repeat the need to go to a specialist doctor, who will be able to prescribe the appropriate ones for each one.

Next, we see a part of two different but very common antihistamine drug leaflets, both of which indicate the need to observe how we react to them before using them while driving or in our case, riding a motorcycle.

Driving and using machines

In man, no effects have been observed on psychomotor function, nor on the ability to drive or use machinery, at the recommended therapeutic doses. However, since adverse effects include drowsiness and dizziness, watch your response to medication before driving or operating machinery..

The best way (and the most recommended) to start a fight against allergy is to consult with our doctor.

If, on the other hand, we do not have an allergy strong enough to take antihistamines, but if to go a bit annoying during the route, or we simply prefer not to take medications, the best we can do if we wear a full face helmet is, to the extent of If possible, wash it inside, so that accumulated dust and pollen (as well as asphalt particles) are eliminated from the equation. Almost all helmets have a removable inner lining so this action should not be complicated. It is also important to wash your face with soap and water as much as possible, the pollen may have deposited on the skin of the face and be within a brush of coming into contact with the mouth, eyes or nose. If we have the inside of the helmet and the face clean, the next step is to try to block as many allergens so that they do not access inside the helmet, so the ideal would be to have the air intakes of the helmet closed (if it is integral or modular (closed) ).

In case we wear a jet helmet, the best solution would be to look for glasses that seal well against the skin and wear the mask. These two actions will surely save us a large part of the allergens that we find along the way, but there will be those who find it unsightly, in this case, you can also use a handkerchief, a garment very similar to the panties used in winter, but of a much lighter and cooler material that adapts perfectly to our face, so it is easy to put on the helmet and the scarf (yes, it is less effective than the mask). Wearing this under the helmet will not cause any discomfort but it will filter out the larger particles that we breathe a bit.

There are also other recommendations such as not going outside at the times of the day when there is the greatest emission of pollen from the vegetation that affects each of us in particular. But this is usually in the morning, and as good bikers in the morning we tend to be devouring kilometers so this recommendation may not be easy for us to carry out. In the end, spring is a beautiful time to ride on the roads of our country, and a visit to the allergist can not only save us a while of suffering, but also a possible accident.

A trick to see if the area where we will go on the route is a very affected area or if it has a high level of alert for pollen is to access websites that are dedicated to the measurement of these data, such as: SEAIC