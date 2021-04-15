Tips to combat spring asthenia that affects you so much | Life

Starting in March, the dreaded spring asthenia once again colonizes thousands of bodies, flooding them with fatigue, drowsiness, depression or changes in appetite. We explain what this disease consists of and how to alleviate or mitigate its effects on your body.

If with the arrival of summer time and the change of season towards spring you notice negative changes in your body, you could be suffering from spring asthenia. Asthenia is a clinical term that means tiredness and that can be due to psychological causes, stress or organic diseases. While the scientific community does not agree on the origin and causes of it, it is known that 2% of the population suffers from spring asthenia in the transition from winter to spring.

Symptoms of asthenia are tiredness and fatigue, general weakness, daytime sleepiness, lack of energy, sleep disturbances, irritability, concentration and memory problems, lack of motivation, loss of appetite, sadness, and headaches. Symptoms should be mild and temporary character and it should not be confused with any psychiatric disorder such as Seasonal Affective Disorder, a type of depression that comes and goes with the seasons and that generally begins in late fall or early winter and disappears during spring and summer.

What is the origin of spring asthenia?

There is no specific theory about it, but it seems to be a combination of several environmental factors and an unclear endogenous factor, for which there are people who have a greater predisposition to be affected by climatic variations. Work overload and an unbalanced diet could also be behind spring asthenia.

The hourly increase, accompanied by an increase in the hours of sunlight, a change in atmospheric pressure and a rise in temperatures typical of seasonal change alters the metabolic rate by modifying a change in the secretion of endorphins, cortisol or melatonin and generates a control over hypothalamic regulation that contributes significantly to a decrease in blood levels of hormones such as phenylethylamines, responsible for causing euphoria, beta-endorphins, responsible for vital optimism, and the aforementioned serotonins or hormones of happiness.

How can you fight spring asthenia?

Although there are no specific treatments to reduce the symptoms of spring asthenia, you can try some measures to accelerate the process of adaptation of your body to new environmental conditions. On the other hand, do not self-medicate without consulting your GP, who may prescribe a restorative based on vitamins, minerals and plant extracts such as ginseng or royal jelly for a limited time.

Good nutrition and adequate hydration: Do not lean towards hypercaloric foods, full of industrial sugars, ultra-processed or high in saturated fat. On the contrary, opt for healthy foods that fill you with energy, fresh fruits and vegetables or ingredients rich in Omega-3. There are also foods especially recommended for depression such as nuts, oatmeal, lean meats, oily fish or turmeric. Remember to drink plenty of water, as the body will sweat more and demand more fluids.

Regular sleep and meal times: This way you can anticipate the time change. Keep the same number of hours of sleep – a minimum of eight -, lower the blinds to avoid the disturbance of light and keep the room at the right temperature.

Moderate physical exercise: Do sports for at least half an hour a day, leaning towards gentle activities if you feel a lot of anxiety and fatigue. You can walk for a while every day, practice yoga, do Pilates or bet on swimming.

Avoid alcoholic beverages, coffee and caffeinated sodas, and tobacco. You can substitute the drinks for juices or infusions.

Take care of the quality of your rest: Determine a specific time to go to bed, have dinner an hour or two before that and include a relaxing and restful routine before sleeping such as drinking a linden, reading, meditating or listening to music.

