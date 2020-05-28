With the advance of the hot season in Mexico, in many places the use of air conditioning is mandatory to withstand the high temperatures that arise. Anyone, be it an older adult, child, or middle-aged, can become dehydrated or suffer heat stroke during the summer. Read Five tips to save electric light, and see it on your receipt

If you are going to change the device you currently have or it is the first time that you will buy one, these tips can help you make a better choice and save when using it.

According to the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), there are some aspects that are more important and that you should consider before and after making your purchase.

Read Five tips to save while using the washing machine

Read How to save electric light at home

Things you should consider before your purchase

The appliance you choose must have a thermostat that can be adjusted, at least two speeds on the fan; adjustment of the diffuser grilles and optimal energy regulation to stop the fan when it is not cooling.

Check that the filters you have are easy to remove, clean and put back on.

As for the guarantee, you must have the security of a 5-year coverage on parts and at least 1 year on labor.

You can measure the capacity of an air conditioning BTU / h (British Thermal Units per hour). The higher the number, the greater the power.

For example, if you need air conditioning for a 40-square-meter room, 5,000 BTU / h is enough. However, if you require the apparatus for a larger area, such as about 300 square meters, you require an apparatus that guarantees 19,000 BTU / h, a really high value.

Another data that you should consider is the EER or Energy Efficiency Ratio, which allows you to measure the efficiency of a specific air conditioning unit. The higher the number, the more efficient and less costly the appliance will operate.

It is not always better to buy bigger equipment, thinking that it will cool more or better. You will only manage to consume more light and therefore spend more.

Take into account where you are going to install the air conditioning: remember that it does not cost the same to install in a room on the ground floor as to install in one if you live on a fourth floor.

It is better to choose those devices with FIDE seal. It is a certificate that guarantees an efficient product. This will reduce what you pay for what is spent on electric light.

Types of air conditioning

From window

They are cube-shaped and are located over a hole in the wall wall. Normally half of the appliance is inside the room and the other half is outside. They usually require some type of protection or structure to support it.

Split and minisplit

They are rectangular and with a more modern and stylish design. They are located on the wall or ceiling in the interior of the house. The compressor part is placed outside and they are connected by pipeline. The installation is less invasive, since the hole in the wall will be small. However, installation is usually more expensive than that of window air vents.

Portable

The biggest advantage of these devices is that you can move them to different rooms because they have the entire system incorporated in a box with wheels. They have a flexible hose that sends air outside.

Recommendations to save when using air conditioning

You should turn it on only as long as you need to cool the room. When you are not at home or are not going to use it for several hours, disconnect it.

It is preferable that you open windows or ventilate the room during the hours of least heat. Very early in the morning or at night, it is better to avoid using the air conditioning, so that the equipment does not get too hot when the time when it is really needed arrives.

It only takes 10 minutes for a room to cool under normal conditions.

In addition, according to the Federal Electricity Commission, it is recommended to set the temperature to 25 °.

Clean the filters once a week.

You must review the entire system twice a year.

Air conditioners that are 10 years old or older consume more energy.

You must close or seal those spaces where cold air can ‘escape’ and make you spend more electric light.

.