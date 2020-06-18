The pandemic has brought important changes in consumer behavior, as we shared recently, in the case of young generations, such as centennials and millennials, the BCG points out that this has motivated that in the future, in the field of products, Packaged foods as well as beverages and household products, along with personal care products, will see an increase in consumption. In this sense, given that there will be new considerations, it may be necessary for brands to give themselves the task of getting to know their buyers again. Therefore, this time we will see some ideas to do it.

According to the Digital Marketing Institute, these are the most ideal actions to take to get to know consumers again:

Bet on the analytical at the various meeting points

This first recommendation to get to know consumers better comes into play because in the digital age if there is something left over it is data. As the source points out, naturally, consumer metrics and insights are ground gold for brands that want to understand their customers in a deeper and more meaningful way. Are you using the data to its maximum capacity?

Although platforms such as Google Analytics are considered essential to extract value from diverse demographic insights, delving into additional data sources through contact points will give an overview of customer habits, preferences and behaviors.

It is recommended that you use a combination of social media analytics tools as well as mobile data platforms to capture a large amount of in-depth information through primary consumer contact points. With the information, buyer person profiles can be created that can be used in marketing efforts.

One of the most direct and invaluable ways to get to know consumers better is to start a conversation with them.

As the source points out, by meeting with consumers where it is located, the brand will have the ability to understand how they connect with their peers, while being able to ask valuable questions in a more organic way rather than intrusively. When the right questions are asked, the right answers will be obtained, which will help improve the brand experience significantly.

There are many ways to interact with customers where they feel most comfortable, for example, you can leverage everything from surveys to consultations to get to know them. However, one of the most powerful ways to start a meaningful conversation with customers is to drive user-generated content.

As the DMI details, 85 percent of consumers find user-generated content more influential than branded photos or videos.

User-generated content builds credibility and trust while offering a deeper insight into the minds of customers.

Respond to reviews personally

In relation to the previous point, regarding the opinions of customers, it is always worth responding to the testimonials or reviews that these individuals have, whether positive or negative.

In addition, regardless of where they are published, personal responses to customer feedback should continue to be brought into the public domain. If this is done, the brand will humanize and show commitment to the customer experience, while providing even more conversational insights that will open the door to fresher customer insights.

Hosted an event or experience

As highlighted by the source, in terms of getting to know customers, experience marketing is a highly rewarding activity, when carried out correctly.

Research suggests that consumers like millennials value experiences more than material possessions, while members of Generation Z, in terms of their consumer philosophy, care more about the rewarding experiences of brands.

When you host a brand event or create a tangible experience (whether physically or virtually), you will essentially build a platform to share brand value with customers using a more personal approach.

The audience segments will also be understood in a way that goes beyond digital statistics and metrics.

Adjust discounts, offers and incentives

How is this aspect to be of help to get to know consumers better? The answer is simple, offering these elements fosters brand loyalty, which in turn will give the opportunity to get to know customers better.

The vast majority of current consumers, 72 percent, according to the source, only interact with personalized offers, promotions, discounts and incentives.

Customizing offers and discounts can be understood as a window for the minds of consumers that at the same time can give a boost to business numbers.

Start a loyalty scheme via smartphones

As a penultimate option, speaking of building trust and building long-term relationships, creating a customer loyalty scheme can be effective in increasing consumer retention rates while opening a continuous portal of communication between the brand and customers. buyers

According to the source, 83 percent of customers say loyalty programs make them more likely to continue interacting with particular brands.

There are many examples of such programs, Amazon and Starbucks have them, firms that have managed to succeed with loyalty programs by gathering a valuable amount of consumer information in the process.

Finally, brands can choose to develop contests, but not any kind of events of this type, particularly those seeking to know what a day in the life of consumers is like.

By developing a contest where this is the dynamic, more insights about consumers can be obtained, which the business can take advantage of.

