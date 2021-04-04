Tips to avoid unhealthy food

Look for healthy options

If you are hungry, of course you must eat. But instead of turning to chocolate chip cookies or potato chips, you could make yourself a healthy snack. For example, if you feel like eating something salty and crunchy, you should choose popcorn over French fries (low-fat if possible).

On the other hand, if you want to eat candy or gummies, you could choose a mixture of nuts or a piece of dark chocolate, since it has less sugar and a high content of antioxidants. Likewise, if you want to eat french fries or onion rings, you could choose something slightly salty like edamame, then it is rich in fiber and protein.