Tips to avoid falling into the fight that your partner wants to start. (Photo courtesy of Glamor)

They say that in a relationship of couple one of the two is the one who has to set an example, this means that you do not play along. So these tips They will be of great help to you so as not to fall into your desire to start a Fight; They are very important and you will realize that your life will be easier in this area.

Tips for not starting a fight

That’s right, how many times has our couple from work or from any activity, you receive it with great pleasure and the only thing it does is half smile and at the end of this it begins to release a large number of complaints or slightly accelerated observations, which are ideal for you to exploit and start a Fight, surely many, that’s why these tips They will help you.

Tips to avoid falling into the fight that your partner wants to start. (Photo courtesy Hello!)

Take a deep breath and try to reassure

Yes, if your partner starts with comments or attitudes that have all the intention for you to get upset and therefore start a fight (which should not happen), it is best to breathe deeply, not respond with the same energy and try to calm things down. You may respond as a joke but without falling into your game.

Identify if you continue with the same attitude

After the above, if he still continues with his attitude of comments or with small things to incite you to a fight, tell him that you do not know what his annoyance is but that you will not fall in his desire to want to fight or to vent his anger with you.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Tips to no longer fight with your partner Don’t be toxic!

Once that attitude has passed, you can approach him and ask him what his discomfort is or what is happening so that in a calm way you know and talk about the origin of that position.

Tips to avoid falling into the fight that your partner wants to start. (Photo courtesy of Telemundo)

.