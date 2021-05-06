tips that we would have liked to know before playing

Resident Evil 8: Village is a very different title from the ones Capcom has used to, as we pointed out in our analysis. Although part of an initial premise similar to Resident Evil VII, the truth is that share less than we might think.

The story continues yes, and shares many of its mechanics, including the first person. Nevertheless, some concessions have been made in the gameplay that place it more in an action game than a pure survival. All with the intention of bringing it closer to the largest number of players.

Make no mistake: Resident Evil 8: Village is still a survival horror in all its elements, but some substantial changes in inventory management, as well as items, take it further to another point.

A higher density of enemies, as well as a more open way of the world that continues to share part of its essence of closed roads and secondary doors, make this title focus from a different prism be more enriching for the player. That is why we want to give you some tips that we would have liked to know before starting to play

8 tips to enjoy Resident Evil 8: Village

Go without fear

Yes, Resident Evil 8: Village is a horror game, but it is very different from the supernatural terror of Resident Evil VII. The general core of the game is a semi-open area that rewards exploration and through which we can retrace our steps (with limitations). Do not be afraid to explore every corner: the game rewards you and has it well studied so that the challenge is progressive.

In Resident Evil 8: Village, each area that you can explore at each point in the game is studied to be a challenge but not a punishment. If you can access an area, you can finish it. In addition, Resident Evil 8: Village has everything ready for you to face each situation: ammunition or resources are distributed so that you can always advance even if your inventory is empty.

Buy the increase in inventory as soon as possible

It is important to have inventory space as the only way to make room in Resident Evil 8: Village is to discard items. And the truth is that the game only allows you to discard the consumables. Weapons cannot be discarded even if you have better ones.

The seller will offer, at various points in the game, a further increase in inventory. That should be your priority when spending money, over weapons or resources.

Collect treasures before proceeding through Resident Evil 8: Village

Once you have reached a certain point in the game, treasures will appear on the map that, for the most part, are a kind of puzzles and challenges. They are very simple, but the items they include are often valuable and can be exchanged for money to buy in-game items.

Before advancing to a new area in Resident Evil 8: Village, try to make all the ones you have available. Although some will need a certain backtrack with objects that you will find later, you can complete them without problems, but do not forget about them.

They are optional yes, but very lucrative. The same with the mazes, you will already know what they are in the game.

Don’t spend money on upgrading the starting weapons

Shortly after starting your adventure you will have a very interesting collection of weapons. However, avoid upgrading your starting pistol or shotgun. You will soon be able to do with improved versions for which the improvements are worth it. Better to invest the money in that middle point than to have powerful weapons at the beginning, when the fighting is more rare.

Also, at a certain point in the game, heading down the stretch, they will offer you even more powerful weapons. If you have improved the intermediate ones, it may not be interesting to get those models, so in our games we have found ourselves much more comfortable with the medium tier of fully improved weapons than with the most powerful in the game.

Improve, yes and whenever you can, the sniper rifle. It is very useful to clean areas if you fall in direct confrontations.

Avoid confrontations whenever possible

Even on the highest difficulty, many enemies can be dodged without problems, so if you are short of ammo or items, skip them.

Bear in mind, of course, that the most dangerous will follow you throughout the area (especially in the factory) so if you leave enemies alive and you are exploring, always watch your sword.

Lycans, on the other hand, we recommend, whenever you can, kill them. More than anything because they are fast, numerous and eliminating them from an area will allow you to explore without stress.

Don’t worry about ammo or resources

In Resident Evil 8: Village there are ammunition and resources everywhere. In addition, you can always make them very simply and easily from the inventory, in addition to being able to buy it. If you feel like taking shots with enemies, do it, have a good time. In this title ammunition and cures abound even above the normal difficulty, so do not skimp on resources.

Spend it all, since you will always have access to more, and whenever the game requires it, such as confrontation with bosses or specific points, you will have more ammunition available.

Use mines, sacks and barricades to flee zones

The game includes a mechanic to create barricades on doors with shelves. Use them whenever you can to slow down enemies. The same with the dust bags that blind the enemies, they are a good ally to get out of difficult situations unscathed, especially when you fall an enemy ambush.

The same with the mines. Use them to delay bigger and faster enemies to take advantage of to recharge or heal. The vast majority will not be killed in normal difficulties, but it will delay them long enough to do what you have to do, or find a better position and attack them.

In Resident Evil 8: Village the clues are always in the same place in the puzzle

One different thing about this Resident Evil 8: Village is the tracks are simpler than other installments. Generally there is not much to look for, and by removing an area that is itself a huge puzzle, everything is at hand. If you need a combination, take a good look because it is usually in the same room, the same to solve the simplest puzzles.

With these basic tips you will overcome Resident Evil 8: Village without problems of any kind. In addition, it will make the experience easier if you seek to beat the game for the first time on a difficulty above normal.

