Many like to travel, get out of the rut and have access to new people, cultures, typical foods and places. Traveling is always an excellent opportunity for leisure and fun.

However, the current situation resulting from the pandemic does not allow travel. On the contrary, due to the new coronavirus what should be done is to stay at home to reduce the spread and spread of the virus.

When everything is over, then it will be possible to resume the routine. That way, those thinking about traveling after the end of the pandemic, the time to plan is now. It is never too early to start thinking about destinations. The more organized the planning, the easier it will be to be able to make the long-awaited trip.

TRAVELS IN BRAZIL

To travel around Brazil, the first step is to get organized. It is then that the destination, the date, as well as issues such as accommodation, tours and how much can be invested to make the tour happen will be chosen.

Tips for travel destinations in Brazil:

NORTH REGION

The first tip in the North of Brazil is the city of Belém, capital of Pará. It is one of the great tourist destinations in the country, being the second most visited city in the Amazon. It hosts religious parties like Círio de Nazaré, fashion fairs like Amazônia Fashion Week, among others. In addition, it draws attention for its customs, typical dishes and natural landscapes.

The other tip is the JALAPÃO STATE PARK, located in the region of the cities of Mateiros and São Félix do Tocantins. It is a different place, without big cities, almost no cell phone and Internet. They are breathtaking landscapes, with emphasis on the Jalapão Dunes and the Fervedouros, which are small lakes that are born in the middle of the savannah.

NORTHEAST REGION

Highlight for the city of NATAL, known as the Bride of the Sun in northeastern Brazil. The beaches, such as Ponta Negra, Artistas and Forte deserve days dedicated only to them. There is no shortage of historic sites and typical foods to try.

The city of SALVADOR, capital of Bahia, should be included in the travel itinerary. One of the most famous travel destinations in the country, it brings together striking sights such as Farol da Barra, Elevador Lacerda and Mercado Modelo.

MIDWEST REGION

BONITO, a city in Mato Grosso do Sul, is very popular with tourists who want to visit the Midwest of Brazil. It is one of the highlights of Brazilian ecotourism, bringing together charming landscapes and contact with nature.

CALDAS NOVAS is located in the Midwest, in the state of Goiás. The city is known for its thermal baths, that is, natural and artificial hot water pools. This attracts several tourists, mainly curious about this phenomenon. There, you will find parks, spas and resorts that offer access to the thermal springs.

SOUTHEAST REGION

Fleeing the big centers is PETRÓPOLIS, a city in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro. It has the mark of being considered the safest municipality in Rio, in addition to bringing together historic buildings from the colonial period.

GUARUJÁ, in São Paulo, is one of the best beach options. Located in Baixada Santista, the city is the meeting point for most tourists who want to get out of the hustle and bustle of the São Paulo capital. Its beautiful natural landscapes have earned the nickname Pearl of the Atlantic.

SOUTH REGION

It is impossible to talk about the southern region of Brazil without mentioning GRAMADO and CANELA. The neighboring cities are separated by just 10 kilometers and are part of the Serra Gaúcha, in addition to always being at the top in lists about the best winter destinations in the country.

Changing from cold to heat, it is worth taking advantage of the beaches of FLORIANÓPOLIS. The capital of Santa Catarina is known as Ilha da Magia because of its beautiful beaches and natural landscapes. It also has good infrastructure.

