When will you be able to run? It was one of the questions many asked once the state of alarm was decreed and confinement began. Now finally the question has an answer: from May 2. A moment that many were waiting impatiently and that will lead many others to debut when it comes to running. If the latter is your case, here are some tips to start off on the right foot.

First of all, the first thing to keep in mind is that you need good, specific running shoes. They do not need to be the most modern and expensive shoes on the market, but they are designed to run. So nothing to wear the same shoes that you normally use to walk or to go to the gym, you need shoes that are flexible, that withstand the impact of the race well, with good cushioning to avoid injuries.

Calm. Especially if it is the first time you go running. Establishes an adequate rhythm, nothing to run as if your life were in it. It is preferable to go little by little, maintaining correct breathing and a rhythm that you can maintain without suffering. Do not force, otherwise injuries may appear. The ideal is to go little by little, especially the first days and over time you will gain resistance.

A good option is alternate running and walking, especially if it is the first time that you go out to run. You can do different series, alternating running with walking or doing a smooth run. Also, it may be helpful to put some objective but this should not be too ambitiousBe realistic and it is better to go little by little, evolving and gaining in resistance. This will make you feel a lot better as you see how you improve and you will leave frustration aside if you had set the bar too high.

It’s very important warm up before running and stretch afterwards. Failure to do so may result in injury. Too It is essential to rest: you shouldn’t go running every day. The body also needs rest.

And super important: keep your distance with other runners or people you may meet on the road. Remember that some studies have concluded that social distancing should be greater in the case of running, walking or cycling behind someone to avoid possible COVID-19 infections.