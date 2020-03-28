Play sports, have a routine, do things together, and eat together … on the German astronaut Matthias Maurer’s list of suggestions. Talk about the obsession to buy toilet paper

EFE –

The training of the astronaut German Matthias Maurer It has prepared you to face situations of loneliness, confinement and stress, which now serve to advise people that, due to measures to slow the advance of coronavirus, are in their homes.

In an interview with Efe, the astronaut The European Space Agency (ESA) has explained that many of the tips that psychologists give them to pass their training can be applied to the exceptional situation that the world is experiencing.

“Being prepared for isolation is part of our training,” said Maurer, who is currently working on developing a new team for upcoming ESA trips to the Moon, albeit from home.

He has also been part of the agency’s campaign, “#SpaceConnectsUs”, which on March 26 virtually brought together several of its astronauts to advise people in their homes.

Among the most important recommendations, having good communication with the people with whom we live. “It is important to speak well of all the problems before the discussion,” said Maurer, who jokingly recalled a meeting with an officemate.

“He hates smelling bananas, I didn’t know it and every day I ate one, and he was suffering”, he explained, “one day he told me, and if they tell me that well and in a kind way for me it is very easy to avoid this conflict. “

THE IMPORTANCE OF TAKING A ROUTINE

The astronaut He has also highlighted the importance of maintaining a routine, a plan for each day. “You cannot start the day without knowing what you are going to do, every day they have to have a plan,” he recommended.

“You have to have a project, something that fills you up and you say ‘today I have done this, and if I succeed I am happy and happy.'” For him, in addition to working, one of these projects is to continue learning Russian.

“Also do a little sport,” he added, although he knows that “that for people who are at home and cannot go out is super difficult.” The astronaut He has a Spanish in-laws who, he says, “have a flat without a balcony, and they tell me they are going to run down the hall.”

He has recognized that it is “a bit of an extreme case”, but “one can invent many things to do sports in a room, because it is important to put in a little physical exercise”.

THE OBSESSION TO BUY TOILET PAPER

More relaxed he has confessed that he does not understand the obsession of people with buying toilet paper, and has detailed his calculation to find out how much to buy of this material, which flies from supermarket shelves also in Germany.

“I make the plan for this time of coronavirus Just as I prepare for a space mission. When we fly to the moon, in a few years, the trip will be three weeks, “he explained.

“For three weeks I cannot take a hundred rolls of paper, I would not have room for experiments or food. So I have calculated that two rolls are enough for three weeks,” he said, adding that he will not buy more to “leave people who are more afraid than me. “

THE SITUATION IN SPACE, SIMILAR TO THAT OF THE EARTH

Maurer has not yet had the opportunity to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), but he is prepared for what will happen when he is assigned his first mission there, a situation surprisingly similar to the current one in Spain and other countries with his citizens confined at home .

“We are in space for six months, and there are different remedies to maintain the spirit. We can talk to our family by video call or call on the phone,” said the astronaut. From home, many people are turning to calls, either voice or video, to keep in touch.

So much so that network traffic has increased by almost 40%, and the use of mobile phones by 40% in calls and 25% in data spending since the State of Alarm was decreed in Spain, according to a statement. set of the country’s main network operators on March 18.

“Also every two weeks we have a mandatory call with a psychologist,” added Maurer: “it is preventive, so that it helps us improve the situation.” This mental health care is also very important during this period, and that is why communities, such as Madrid, among others, have enabled free telephones to psychologically care for citizens who need it.

In addition, both in space and on Earth is important, has highlighted the astronaut, “Do things together”. “Eating together is very important,” he explained, “we have four hours of work in the morning and then we eat together, and in the afternoon we also have dinner together.”

To conclude, Maurer has once again compared these two experiences, very similar also in the fact of putting themselves in the hands of experts and having to trust them. “Astronauts fly into space and of course there is a high risk, but I have a lot of confidence and faith in the work of others,” he said.

The engineers, he explained, “do a great job, and without having this confidence in them, of course I would be afraid.” “I know that everyone works in the best possible way,” he continued, “and that can also help us now.”

“We have the politicians who make the decisions, the doctors, the virologists … They are all specialists, we have to trust that they are going to decide the best possible for the whole country,” he added.

Maurer, who worked for several years as an ambulance driver, understands “a little more hard work than all the people who work in hospitals do, and I appreciate not only the people in the clinics, but those who work in the supermarkets, or those who clean the streets. “

“They are the essential people, and I want to do my best not to contribute to more sick cases. That is why I stay at home and I ask everyone to stay at home,” he concluded.