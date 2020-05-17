Tips from LinkedIn are brought together and explained in more detail in a free ebook

Some agents in the B2B industry point out that a considerable impact on the sales environment has not yet been noticed

However, several experts already recommend turning around the reward and compensation systems of these teams.

The sales outlook looks pretty dark in the wake of the pandemic. In Mexico, categories such as entertainment have fallen dramatically in terms of consumer spending. Big brands like Disney are also receiving only a fraction of their normal income. And in general, the public feels that their individual economic crisis is more serious.

So it’s more important than ever that sales teams perform well. According to Forbes, they must assure customers the highest health security in their purchases. And Brevet believes that it is necessary to plan for some quarters later. And according to LinkedIn, there are ways you can help them navigate uncertain times:

Invest in sales team security

All companies should invest in the health of all their collaborators, but it is more important in this unit. If any of these experts causes an outbreak, then the sales force will be incomplete, a situation that will only affect the company. So you have to establish protocols for remote work and health protection as much as possible.

Staying aligned with collaborators

The sales force, to perform in the most optimal way, must be very clear about what their objectives are. And in this sense, companies must also let them know what they expect from their day to day. Thus, they must invest enough in having transparent and consistent communication. This way, everyone will be on the same page.

Betting on innovative sales leadership

All people want to work for a person who is capable of leading them to success. This condition also applies to sales teams. It is essential to sit down with managers and supervisors of this pillar to show them how they can better inspire and direct their people. In this way, there will be more opportunities to succeed in the economic performance of the brand.

Staying informed and being a reliable source

Although one might think that the most uncertain phase of this health crisis is behind us, the public still has a need to obtain reliable news of the situation. In this sense, the sales team can become a benchmark among the brand’s clients. And for that, they themselves have to find sites and resources that allow them to be up to date.

Sales force, customer support

Many users and companies have felt abandoned by their favorite brands. It is not a strange phenomenon, considering that many companies have focused on avoiding the collapse of their own systems. But your sales team should avoid making this same mistake. No matter how difficult the situation is, they must be a pillar of support for buyers.

Strengthening the digital presence

Online channels have now become the best way to stay in touch with customers. Therefore, the sales team has to reinforce its content strategy on social networks and similar platforms. For example, interacting with customers, creating relevant resources, as well as conducting discussions with the public. This is going to keep the audience interested.

Make objective and concise sales

It is very common in the business world that business meetings and presentations are longer than necessary. This not only takes away customers’ time, but also plays to the detriment of their attention. It is essential that sales teams are very focused at all times. This will speak highly of your professionalism.

Take advantage of technology

Finally, it is important for the sales team to look back at what innovative tools they can use to reinforce their business strategies. Video calls and remote conferences will be crucial when establishing personal, but safe, contact with customers. Other platforms can also help give excellent care to all users.

