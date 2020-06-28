It is estimated that the managerial position with the greatest presence of women in Mexican businesses is that of CMO

The vast majority of enterprises led by this population are in « female » industries

Among them are, mainly, the Beauty, Well-being and Clothing and accessories sectors

Although entrepreneurship is part of the DNA of Mexico’s economy, its relationship with women is complex. Not only only 17 percent of CEOs in the country are for professionals. Even among small businesses, barely a third are operated by the female sector. This, despite the fact that movements such as A Day Without Women made clear the enormous financial impact that this part of the population has throughout the entire Republic.

This is even more important in the context of the health crisis. While all businesses are struggling to recover from the pandemic, according to Devex, companies led by the female population have been hit hardest. Not to mention that, according to the WSJ, more jobs have been lost for women than for men in much of the world. So, through a statement, Clip shared six tips for this sector to address the new normal:

Let go of taboos towards these businesses

One thing must be made clear: economic and social inequality towards women is the result of a host of serious and deep structural problems. But one of these many challenges is the same conception that entrepreneurs can have towards their businesses. In order to succeed, it is essential that they also change their mentality and feel able to face future challenges. Among the most problematic limitations are self-imposed ones.

Set times for professional and personal development

Like anyone else, women should strive to strike a good balance between their business and other important activities. It is crucial that you have a strict planning, that not only contemplates taking over the venture but also opens the door to rest. Otherwise, not only aspects such as family and friends can be put at risk. It can even lead to serious mental health, and eventually even physical, challenges.

Be flexible in the way of operating businesses

The pandemic created a sudden and radical change in the way in which productive activities are carried out. In this sense, it is important that women’s entrepreneurship also adjusts to these labor trends. Specifically, remote labor models. Regardless of the gender of leadership, these types of systems help to enhance the productivity of employees. And, with the pandemic still ongoing, it is a very good health measure.

Get the right talent for your venture

Perhaps the most important factor in the success of business is the people who work in it. For a company run by a woman, of course this means the leader. But the principle also extends from other managers and supervisors to the workforce. It is essential that companies always find the most capable people to carry out the vision of the future. And more importantly, that they share the same values ​​and ideals.

Take care that businesses give alternatives to their customers

Many consumers will be unsure whether to resume shopping in the new normal. This may be due to greater caution due to the looming economic crisis, or due to health fears. Be that as it may, businesses must reduce the possible friction so that people return to buy. This implies that entrepreneurs, including women, give more flexibility in the way they pay, consult and even receive their products.

Find business partners (and support other female entrepreneurs)

Unfortunately, there are still many investors and companies that base their relationships with other women-led businesses on certain gender stereotypes. This is one of the most important barriers to the future development of this type of undertaking. In this sense, it is crucial to find funds and organizations willing to work from an equal footing. And more crucially, also try to empower and support other professionals on your way.

