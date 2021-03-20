tips for tenants and landlords

It is estimated that in Spain there are around thirteen million pets registered (94% of them are dogs compared to 6% cats) however, according to a recent study carried out by the real estate portal Fotocasa, currently only 5% of the rental apartments accept them. Which means that only more than half a million dogs could live in them.

But what does the Urban Leasing Law (LAU) about the presence of pets in the rental apartments? On the one hand, this law does not explicitly prohibit the keeping of pets in the home leaves the owners free to decide whether to accept them or not. Therefore, if the owner wants, he has the right to prohibit pets, as long as it appears in the contract, while the tenant has the right to have animals in the apartment, if there is no specific clause that says otherwise. Be that as it may, the parties must agree on all the details and reflect them in the lease.

It is also stated that this coexistence must always be respectful with the rest of the neighbors, and maintain certain levels of health. If this is not achieved, even if there is an agreement between both parties that allows the tenant to have pets in the apartment, the owner have the power to terminate the contractas long as you can prove what you are reporting.

With regard to the community of neighbors, The Horizontal Property Law establishes that in no case neither the community of owners nor the rest of the neighbors may prohibit the presence of animals in the rented apartments of the building.

On the other hand, the data on pet abandonment is only increasing. According to data from the Federation of Animal Protection and Defense Associations (FAPAM) It is estimated that more than 300,000 dogs and cats are abandoned per year. For its part, the annual report He would never do it 2020, carried out by the Affinity Foundation, estimates that in 2019 around 306,000 animals were taken in by the different protectors of the Spanish territory. This same report highlights that up to 6% of these dropouts are due to change of address or transfer. Something that, according to Fotocasa, may be partly related to the small number of rental apartments available for people or families who have pets.

As specified by the real estate portal, of this 5% of rental homes that allow pets only 38.5% are furnished: “Which confirms that owners who have furnished apartments are more reluctant to rent their property, for fear of possible damage to the furniture.” Also, according to data from the portal, almost 60% of the houses that allow animals have a terrace or a garden. Still, reluctance to rent property to pet sitters seems unfounded, as Fotocasa notes that claims from owners who rent their apartments to people or families with animals are almost non-existent: less than 0.01% of the data, according to data from the housing report of the Community of Madrid.

The real estate portal has produced a series of proposals aimed both at people with pets who want to rent an apartment and at owners. In the first case, their recommendations are:

1. Have home insurance that includes any damage that pets may cause.

2. Show the owner that the pet is registered with a microchip, up to date on vaccinations and that their hygiene conditions are optimal. They even suggest creating a kind of ‘canine resume’, in which the data of our pet, photographs and even the veterinarian’s reference regarding its behavior are recorded.

3. At the time of signing the contract, expose to the owner the intention to take charge of the repair of all damages, in case these were to be produced. It would also be recommended commit to hiring a cleaning company to leave the house in perfect condition when we decide to leave it.

4. Have positive references from other landlords can help the current tenant trust the tenant more and make it easier for them to allow their pet in the house.

5. Some of the owners may allow pets but not explicitly say so, or others may even be open to negotiating. It’s a matter of talk about it and negotiate it with them.

For their part, the suggestions for owners would be the following:

1. Allowing pets can be of great help when renting the apartment, if the small percentage of owners who allow animals in their homes is taken into account. “Not only will we rent it before, but it is also possible that tenants stay longer,” they indicate from the portal.

2. Take into account that the owner sets the rules and if the tenant does not comply with the agreement in the lease, it can be terminated at any time.

3. Be open to negotiate. It may seem a priori a bad idea to rent the house to someone with a pet, but you have to be receptive to listening to the future tenant.