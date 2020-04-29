Telecommuting, increased use of electronic devices, more time and dedication in the kitchen … Consumption and entertainment habits have changed during confinement and have forced us to adapt to a new life within four walls. Outside of them, the coronavirus has minimized transport pollution, for example, but in the case of households it has had a completely different impact. In recent weeks, electricity consumption in houses has risen, as has the amount of waste generated.

And how can you try to manage containment in the most sustainable way possible? “Now that many people have more time at home, it is time to consider how to improve some household habits. Optimize those little details that are really important. Before saving the planet, you have to shop around the house». This invitation is launched by Jesús Mesanza, from the Environmental Awareness Area of ​​the Center for Environmental Studies. He is one of the advisers to the ‘Green Homes’ program, coordinated by the Department of Territory and Climate Action of the Vitoria City Council, in collaboration with the Vital Foundation. This initiative continues to advise 75 families during the coronavirus crisis and has even adapted its advice to the current situation.

The new scenario of teleworking

Telecommuting these days has been the biggest challenge. «It is a new scenario. The ideal is to work in a comfortable area, bright and with a pleasant temperature to avoid unnecessary expense of light and heating », says Mesanza. Too we must avoid leaving the devices in ‘stand by’ and monitor the strips so that they do not remain lit unnecessarily. Also, it is important to rethink the distribution of the mobile lights in the house: “We must try to have as much light with the minimum possible consumption”.

These gestures, in addition, translate into considerable savings. “With only these details we can reduce the electricity bill by around 100 euros per year.” In fact, it is a good time to review the power contracted with the supplier and “find that it responds to the real consumption of the house”. That expense can be reduced by having the refrigerator at a measured power and as full as possible, in addition to trying to fill the washing machine with a cold program. And continuing with the bill, it is a good idea to use some appliances such as the oven at night rate, when the price of the kilowatt is more affordable. You also have to take a look at the thermostat. «You should not abuse the heating. And airing the house for 15 minutes is more than enough, so it doesn’t lose the temperature, “says Mesanza.

During these weeks the purchase and consumption of products from supermarkets has also increased. We have beer while we make a video conference with friends instead of at the bar. And the kitchen has become a succulent entertainment for many. “Consumption tends to skyrocket now. Common sense must be applied. Buy what we need, without excesses. Supply has already been shown to be guaranteed. ‘ Above all, we must be careful with perishable products, since it is easy for them to expire in our fridge if our shopping bag is too big. Don’t forget to recycle as much as possible and avoid unnecessary packaging when buying in bulk. «With the children so long at home, it is a good opportunity to let their imaginations run wild and make their own crafts and toys. There are many ideas of how to give a second life to things on the internet, “suggests Mesanza.

