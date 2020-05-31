Something healthy to do in the quarantine is to toss the chest of memories and bring to mind the light sea breeze, the beautiful view from the hotel window and the unforgettable sunset. Remembering a trip is, in a way, reliving the unique experiences that only those who live on the move are able to have.

At the moment, traveling is not possible due to the necessary social distance, but bringing up situations and experiences around the world can generate unusual and, at the same time, fun activities. Below are some of the dynamics that can be done in quarantine:

Write a travel journal

It is possible to put on paper all memories by roads, ports and airports. Just write a diary with all the perceptions and experiences on the journey. If you have saved it, you can decorate each sheet by placing a public transport ticket or ticket.

Make a blog

It may be interesting to write the travel diary on the internet and share the link with people nearby who also like to travel.

Organize your photos

It’s always the same thing. When returning from a trip, the photos of the cameras and cell phones are downloaded in any way, without separating the albums or making a previous selection. Quarantine time helps to organize this material and facilitate access.

Learn how to use image editing applications

It is possible to change the photos in editing programs and applications, leaving the colors more vivid, erasing some images and even improving the appearance of selfies.

Decorate the walls with postcards

You don’t have to leave incredible postcards hidden in the bottom of boxes and folders. It is possible to place them prominently inside the house, fixing them in colorful murals or inserting them in fun frames, which match the context of the image.

Stimulating children

One afternoon guarantees excellent memories of the family moments spent during the tour. Children have fun and you can still do a drawing activity, for example, of the landscapes seen on the trip.

Cooking a typical dish

Gustatory memory is part of travel stories and can be revisited through gastronomy. On the internet you can find recipes that can be prepared with the ingredients available in the pantry. If the kitchen is not strong, it is also worth asking for delivery.

Making scrapbooks

For those who do not know, scrapbook is the technique of organizing printed photos in personalized and themed notebooks. With papers it is possible to put all creativity out, playing with colors, textures and collages.

Give the maps a right destination

Even with the arrival of technology many people still like to travel with paper maps. But what to do with them after the trip is over? They can be used to cover notebooks, folders and boxes. Thus the memories will be closer and closer.

Open an Instagram account

Instagram can be used to store those incredible photos of the trip and also put in the caption some unmissable tip that can help other people who are interested in making the same script. It is worth recommending a restaurant, a hotel or a tour.

