Riding a motorcycle in the rain is very risky, all necessary precautions must be taken and therefore much more attention must be paid when driving in these conditions.

Motorcyclist accidents increase greatly when driving under these weather conditions. Rain can bring snow, fog, hail, and strong winds, which reduce the visibility of the driver and other drivers around.

Many times it can’t be avoided or the rain catches you unexpectedly while riding a motorcycle. So here we have put together some tips that can be very helpful when driving in the rain.

Speed ​​down. The rain diminishes the vision, the helmet becomes opaque, the floor can be slippery and there could be holes under puddles without us being able to see them.

Keep distance: motorcyclists are less visible when driving in the rain and any car or person can appear without being noticed, also, with less grip, the braking distance will be greater. Don’t forget to have your turn signals on.

Caution when braking: Using the front brake could cause the motorcycle to skid and cause loss of control. Try to brake moderately, trying not to get the brake mechanism wet since, in case of unexpected braking, the braking capacity will be significantly reduced.

Clothing. It is always recommended to use a ventilated jacket and pants with perforated fabrics so that the passage of air reduces the sensation of heat and wear gloves. If you have space, take a raincoat and vest with reflective so you are very visible.

Tires. Rain does not forgive and a tire does not have the capacity to evacuate water no matter how much pressure it has, therefore having good tires is very important.

