The period of social isolation is not suitable for travel. It is a time of caring for personal health and worrying about everyone. The more people comply with the regulations, the sooner everyone will be released to return to their normal lives.

Speaking of which, anyone who wants to travel after the pandemic needs to start planning now. Advance is essential to be able to plan well and organize all the details of the trip. And a good tip for anyone going on a trip is to rent a car. This allows greater freedom of movement in the new city, security and a number of other advantages.

Many people opt for the car rental service to ensure better mobility during a trip. Whether for those who want to make the complete trip with a rental car or for those who will rent the vehicle after reaching the destination, this option is valid and has a lot to add.

Car rental requirements

Most car rental companies in Brazil request documents such as CPF and CNH, in addition to a credit card. It is also common to allow the lease to be made only to people over 2 years of driving license, in addition to being over 21 years old.

The amount to be paid for renting a car is per night. That is, every 24 hours will be charged for the rental. This amount is determined by issues such as distance traveled, insurance and optional equipment in the vehicle.

Those interested in renting will need to go to a car rental company. There, you will present your objective: a trip with free mileage (you can run as much as you want) or controlled mileage (you can run a previously agreed distance). After that, the rental company will present the available car options and the interested party chooses the vehicle, fills out the form and makes the payment with the credit card.

This is how car rental works. It may seem like a procedure full of steps and bureaucracy, but in practice it is quite simple and fast.

Advantages of renting a car

When talking about car rental benefits for travel, it is easy to understand why this sector of the car market has grown so much in recent years. The main advantages are:

– Freedom and mobility – depending on public or private transport while traveling can make commuting more difficult and more expensive. When renting a car, the customer has more freedom to travel to the destination he is traveling on.

– Tax free – traveling with a rental car is a good advantage for those who do not have their own car, since there is no need to pay taxes such as licensing and IPVA.

One car for each place – there are destinations that demand larger cars, 4×4 model, for example, while others with simpler vehicles can already enjoy the ride. Those who are unable to buy several models of cars can find in the rental the chance to make this type of trip with different cars.

