The cloud, artificial intelligence, IoT, Blockchain they have a primary place in our environment.

Small, medium and large companies are going through the digital transformation process. The pandemic by COVID-19 it demonstrated that precisely that is the objective and key for the future.

Before this panorama, IBM He shared seven ways to reinvent business in Latin America. They are divided into Urgent, which adds value and what permeates everything: people.

The urgent

1) IT resilience and business continuity

According to Global Workplace Analytics, prior to COVID, only 3.4% of the global workforce typically worked from home, at least half the time.

“Companies today have the urgency of having the right tools, technology and skills to face the increase in technological demand, which is evident from having the workforce work from home. Having a flexible and resilient IT environment – infrastructure, services, and hybrid cloud – will be the key to ensuring business and service continuity. ” – Ana Zamper, VP of Systems, IBM Latin America.

Organizations must adopt strong cloud-based infrastructure and services that are:

* 1. Robust, capable of processing data quickly and efficiently;

* 2. Agile, able to grow based on business demand, to quickly implement work from home options, to support customers and employees;

* 3. Insurance, to protect commercial and customer data.

2) Cybersecurity

According to a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies and McAfee, the cyber crime industry costs the world $ 600 billion annually.

“The space for threats is growing exponentially and presents incomparable privacy challenges for people, employees, citizens, companies and society. Organizations must quickly take action to protect and enable their remote workforces, quickly detect and respond to threats, and virtually scale up their security teams to ensure business continuity; they must become cyber-resilient ”. – Ricardo Gazoli, General Manager of Global Technology Services, IBM Latin America

Organizations must protect their corporate data, enable the productivity of their users, and comply with industry regulations, while allowing remote workers to access all their applications from one place and authenticate to VPN, OS, applications:

* Protect mobile devices and workforce users and have secure expansion environments.

* Help detect and respond faster, manage threats 24 × 7, respond to cyber incidents.

* Virtually extend the security team and add experience.

Adding Value

3) Accelerate agility and efficiency with the cloud

According to IDC, in 2025, almost 50% of companies in Latin America will be prolific producers of software and there will be more than 90% of new native cloud applications.

“The cloud is the technology that provides value par excellence. With remote work now becoming the norm, the use of cloud-based business applications has enabled remote employees to continue executing their tasks online. And similarly, developers continue to write code and build applications in containerized cloud-compatible environments, while internal and customer-facing applications – backed by AI – continue to work because they are built and managed in the cloud. ” – Natalia de Greiff, Vice President of IBM Cloud & Cognitive Software, IBM Latin America

Cloud creates agility, scalability, and efficiency while simplifying IT infrastructure management and offering cost optimization. The combination provides customers with a return on their IT investment now and also in the future:

* Today, customers can quickly access employees, partners, and customers.

* In the long term, customers can better position their organizations, developing solutions with AI, Blockchain, cybersecurity, IoT, analytics, edge computing and virtualization, among others.

4) Customer experience

According to a study by the IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV), at least 82% of companies globally are considering adopting AI.

“Through technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, we can add value to the simple processes that companies carry out to get in touch with their customers. Virtual assistants combine different capabilities, to manage company knowledge, deliver real business results, and evolve customer service into a totally different experience. Especially in critical moments, when people need quick support, the transformation towards a Cognitive Company can be the best ally of companies and governments ”. – Thais Marca, GM Global Business Services, IBM Latin America.

Companies must provide business continuity, reduce wait times, and improve customer satisfaction, while managing the significant increase in contact volumes. Specifically, companies need:

* Automate service requests through AI (virtual assistants),

* Divert from voice channel (phone) to messaging and chat

* Allow customer service agents to work from home.

5) Reduce operating cost and ensure supply chain resilience

IDC expects blockchain spending in Latin America to be $ 200 million by 2023, where supply chain will be one of the key development industries.

A major challenge facing companies today is the strong impact on the supply chain for customers of all sizes. Technologies such as Blockchain, AI, Cloud and IoT can significantly help the entire distribution chain, generating the value that companies need today, so as not to interrupt their services and continue to deliver products to their end customers, “said Marcelo Spaziani , VP of Sales and Value Creation, IBM Latin America

Organizations should prepare for when materials are not easily accessible or to avoid significant disruptions to supply chain performance, using technology to:

* Strengthen global supply chain networks with blockchain and IoT, with information in real time, allowing better response capacity and interconnection within the organization’s ecosystem.

* Develop root systems in emerging technologies such as AI to reduce vulnerabilities and maintain business continuity in the midst of disruption.

The basis of everything: people

6) Empower the remote workforce

7) Support health and human services

“These are difficult times for companies, for government, medical and educational organizations, and especially for people. Behind all the needs, demands and solutions, are the citizens, workers and families who struggle to maintain their physical and mental health, and continue with their work, school and daily activities routines ”, explained Ana Paula Assis, GB from IBM Latin America.

“Beyond helping employees work from home safely, and providing them with the digital tools to help them do their jobs better, as leaders, and furthermore, as IT leaders, we must bring our technology to help to medical institutions and researchers to accelerate the discovery process to contribute to the global battle against coronavirus, while continuously working to guarantee the health and well-being of the entire population, “concluded Ana Paula Assis.

