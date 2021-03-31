Tips for managing stress and nerves

Different types of stress

There are, at least, three different types of stress. Routine stress is related to the pressure of work, family, and other daily responsibilities. On the other hand, there is the stress caused by a sudden negative change, such as the loss of a loved one, a divorce or an illness.

There is also traumatic stress, which appears when a person is in danger of being seriously injured or dying. For example, when a person is in a car accident, robbery, or natural disaster. This type of stress can cause post traumatic stress disorder and may require medical treatment.

Also, people they may feel stress in different ways. Some people may experience digestive problems, while others may have headaches, insomnia, depression, irritability, or anger. Likewise, each person deals with stress in a different way. Therefore, it is imperative that you know your limits when it comes to stress, in order to avoid health problems.