· Millennials are those young people who were born between 1981 and 1996

· 87 percent of young Mexicans of this generation are willing to work outside the country

· This generation manages to respond better to a changing and increasingly technological world

The Millennial generation are those who are mostly in their first work experiences. They face and develop in the immediate future marked by accelerated technological changes, a changing labor market and the emergence of emerging professions that did not exist a decade ago.

They are those young people belonging to the “Y” generation, who were born between 1981 and 1996. The youngest of this are already between 22 and 24 years old, finishing university or recently graduated, and the oldest are already between 36 and 39 years.

This generation is characterized by being related to new technologies, although they knew the analog world, they have a greater relationship with online commerce.

The survey « The Global Shapers Surver 2017 » summarizes millennials as decision-makers, looking to grow in the workplace and get involved with the company. It ensures that 87 percent of young Mexicans of this generation are willing to work outside the country, mainly in the U.S., Spain, or Canada.

How to get involved in the new changes to look for a job?

If you can’t find a job, the problem may not be you, what you need is to focus on other skills.

In the Millennials in Latin America and the Caribbean study, carried out by the Inter-American Development Bank, it is pointed out that the majority of young people are not capable of developing simple cognitive skills, for example, simple math problems that are useful for everyday life.

However, better results were obtained in terms of socio-economic skills, this refers to what is related to technology, so perhaps you are not looking in the right place and you should look for a company that constantly evolves in the face of these technological changes.

This study changes indicates that the millennial manages to respond better to a changing and increasingly technological world, which is a skill that you must undoubtedly exploit to the maximum when developing in the workplace.

On the other hand, the World Economic Forum points out that socio-emotional skills such as perseverance, self-regulation and affability are the set of skills required in a successful future job placement.

