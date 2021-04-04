Tips for leading a healthy life if you are diabetic

What types of diabetes exist?

In the Diabetes type 1, the body does not make any insulin. In contrast, in type 2 diabetes, which is the most common in most people, the body does not produce or use insulin correctly. Without enough insulin, glucose stays in the blood, and over time, this excess glucose can lead to serious health problems.

In fact, it can damage the eyes, nerves and kidneys or even cause heart disease or stroke. Similarly, some people have a limb amputated due to diabetes.

On the other hand, pregnant women may develop gestational diabetes. Therefore, it is essential that they take care of their diet and exercise. Likewise, doctors should perform blood tests to check for diabetes risk.