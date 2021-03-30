Tips for handling the automatic box in the mountains during the holidays

There are more and more automatic cashiers in today’s cars and Colombians ask for them more frequently. Comfort in traffic, modernity (they are already boxes of many ratios that take better advantage of the engine torque and with the option of using them manually), reliability, efficiency and little price difference are some of its points in favor.

For this reason, it is necessary to prepare for an eventual disappearance of the mechanical box since there are already many models that only sold with the automatic option so it is also wise to offer some tips for ‘handling’ it properly and more in this holiday season where they are going to try the ‘Mountain‘.

Next we will clarify doubts about its operation and operation in our territories, through questions that our readers frequently send us.

Automatic gearbox, tips for handling it in the mountains

How can you handle an automatic box in the mountains?

One of the ways to do it is simply to leave it in Drive and accelerate the car according to the need, but this will imply a greater consumption of gasoline, because every time you need to lower a gear for a shorter ratio in an overshoot or higher slope, you must go to bottom with the right pedal to order it, since the box does not do it in time.

This additional work involves overheating of the gearbox oil, which is very common now because the gearboxes have many more gears, up to 8, and the converter keeps searching and gears go in and out unnecessarily and end up slipping or even stopping when the computer denotes the anomaly, there is even that failure alert on the boards.

This problem is known and widespread in modern gearboxes on roads with very long and steep slopes like ours, for which there is the sport function or manual gear request, which generates a much faster, safer and more efficient ride.

Automatic gearbox, tips for handling it in the mountains

How can you help the traditional automatic transmission so that the engine does not hang on slopes?

Actually, the game is the same as in a mechanical box. You have to go find the change in which the engine is at its best performance revolutions. How do you do it? To avoid the waiting times that box systems have, if they work only in automatic mode, one can request the change that you need by placing the lever in the position you want and holding the engine in that regime without falling to the next gear, which is usually be the problem for which you see cars hanging in the mountains, but due to poor handling of the options in the box. Don’t be afraid to rev the engine to full tachometer. That is what the machine is for and it is imperative to use it in the mountains so that the car circulates at a good pace.

Automatic gearbox, tips for handling it in the mountains

Is it possible to go uphill with an automatic box?

Of course yes. There are two ways. If you push the throttle hard to the bottom, the system immediately looks for the previous gear and engages it. This has a certain delay and can be noisy and even abrupt, especially if it is a box with few relationships, because the difference is going to be important. The other way is with the lever if you have the famous sequential mode, in which case it is a more modern unit. The rest will depend on the motor having enough torque to regain speed and overshoot. Because you can’t put all the blame for a car’s laziness on the checkout system.

Automatic gearbox, tips for handling it in the mountains

On descents, does ‘box braking’ also apply to automatic transmissions?

You should not talk about braking with the box because that element is not made for that. The brakes are the ones that should slow down and stop the car as they are immediate, high-efficiency systems. But on long descents, due to speed and space, it is mandatory to rely on the braking work that the engine does in low gearboxes and thus maintain a rational speed without using the brakes every 20 meters as they overheat. How do you do it? Simply place the gearbox in a lower gear position, 4th, 3rd, 2nd and even 1st, depending on the number of gears and it is left there because in those positions the gearbox does not change, unlike if you leave it in ‘Drive’ .

Usually, try to go down with the same gear you would need to go up the same slope in the opposite direction. It does not matter if it is in first class. If your automatic gearbox is of the first generation, one option is to slow down the descent and switch the gearbox to ‘Low’.

Automatic gearbox, tips for handling it in the mountains

Is it better then not to use the ‘Drive’ for ascents or descents?

It is best to avoid using the ‘Drive’ because that is precisely the position in which the engine and the box always go for the longest gear and that less additional support can provide on long descents. Or, the best time for the engine to accelerate and climb faster. ‘Drive’ is for city and flat terrain, as a very generic recommendation.

In an automatic transmission with manual operation, how is the gear shifting done, by ear or by revolutions?

The changes are made in boxes by reading the torque and rpm that makes a mechanism that goes instead of the traditional clutch and that is called precisely the converter.

Other gearboxes have a clutch but it works automatically in coordination with the gearbox, transparently to the pilot, and there is no third pedal. The revolutions are the most decisive moment because if one stays with the pedal at the bottom, any of those boxes will sustain the change until the top of the engine rpm and it will not be able to exceed it as it happens with a manual if it stays with the ‘ throttle stuck ‘.

automatic transmissions and their oils

How are the changes made in automatic gearboxes with paddles on the steering wheel? For example, up is for Lower or higher speed, or for lower or higher torque?

The current boxes are managed by their basically hydraulic system, which in turn is controlled by electro valves that receive signals from a computer. Those signals are essentially the revolutions and the position of the lever which is actually a switch that triggers a function of the box. That switch can be placed on the lever or on the tiller paddles. It is already a question of cables with electricity, not rods. Each manufacturer programs it as they see fit and it would be time for everyone to agree on the direction in which the gears go up and down and which lever and in which direction it does the same from the helm. When working with these options, the choice of torque or rpm is the pilot’s.

automatic transmissions and their oils

Should a CVT type box be handled in the same way as automatics on mountain roads?

Well yes, depending on the options you have. Today, most of them have some change points programmed to the belts that would be equivalent to the ratios of the box and, in that case, the convenient points are searched with the controls. Early CVTs in cars lack this feature and are much more complex and ineffective to handle on the mountain.

If there are low adhesion conditions, like rain or others, do I have to take any special care when handling the automatic gearbox?

Less than with a manual one, since when the gears are lowered, the difference in the ratio could cause the rear wheels to lock up, which would stop if the clutch was depressed at the wrong time or abruptly. The automatic does not receive the lowest gear until the moment the engine is in the correct rpm range and does so very progressively.

automatic transmissions and their oils

If in Colombia the maximum speed is 80 km / h, Is a car with 7 or 8 gears worth it?



The reason for all these changes and new trends in the boxes is to ensure that the engine always works in the most efficient range between torque, speed, consumption (amount of accelerator) and minimum emissions. Therefore, as it accelerates, it goes to the ideal change for the moment and needs all possible options. Even, there are already ‘rolling’ boxes of up to 10 gears.

Of course, this implies another management concept that is impossible to assimilate and carry out by hand and it must be the computer that chooses and orders the changes, that is, autonomous boxes. The car would be unmanageable if you had to be thinking in which of those relationships you should walk at each moment and locate the lever in eight or more positions.

In addition, what happens with overheating is that in our topography there are so many variables and so strong, that they force those boxes and begin to alternate between all those possibilities and their oil gets hotter than it should every time a relationship happens. , even when the moment comes when they temporarily block or work erratically, which is corrected with better radiators of those systems, in which manufacturers are surely working.

Meanwhile, in those conditions they must be driven in the manual way that many of them offer with up or down cams or lever movements and consistently using engine rpm. That is, without letting the car ‘hang’.

Surely in gear 10 a modern car is going to have a close relationship to yours in fourth gear. So it is always better to renew.

All EcoBoost powertrains associate the new eight-speed automatic transmission, while the hybrid variants go with a CVT gearbox.

Is it possible to ‘stop with box’?

“Braking with the box” is a phrase that is heard a lot in the slang of the steering wheel. But in reality, it corresponds to nothing, because although it gradually reduces the gearbox ratios to increase the “compressor” effect of the engine, which in turn slowly decelerates the car, it is not there to brake, because that is why the car has a precise, effective, increasingly better and immediate system, which is that of the brakes.

In the mountains, even more so, you have to use the brakes to adjust the car to each curve downhill. The box is placed in a relationship in which the motor helps to support the car, and if the slope increases it must be reduced to have that retention effect that is essential not so much to save brakes as to prevent them from heating up and turning. inoperative.