She woke up lying on the floor. The head was spinning. As he sat up, he extended his arm behind the nape of his neck. He touched a slimy liquid. He pressed the button that hung from a chain around his neck. A female voice asked him what was wrong. Luisa, 72, told him what had happened. In addition, her stomach ached and she had a few days with a few tenths of fever. The woman who was listening to him on the other end of the phone activated the protocol for a possible case of covid-19. After a while, an ambulance took her to the hospital. I had coronavirus. After two weeks in, Luisa is already back at her home, where she will have to remain in quarantine for two more weeks.

The return to her home worried her. During the time he was there, before getting it, he had kept neatly all the hygiene measures that the administration recommended. Now with your return, what hygiene measures should you maintain during your confinement? Would it be advisable to hire any of the companies that offer a coronavirus disinfection service? Benito Almirante, head of the Infectious Diseases Service at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​points out that, in general, “it is not necessary”. This expert in infectious diseases affirms that “it is advisable to do a thorough cleaning in those areas of the home where there is the greatest risk, such as the bathroom, where the person performs his personal hygiene, but in the sense that he has to come a cleaning brigade to do it, no. It would be enough to perform a disinfection with dilution of bleach to eliminate the virus completely on all surfaces in the bathroom. ” As for the rest of the utensils in the house, such as clothing, bedding, cutlery, dishes, etc., “by washing at 60 degrees the virus would be completely eliminated.”

Hygienic measures for the prevention of Covid-19 infections at home

According to the Technical document Hygienic measures for the prevention of infections of Covid-19, of April 6, 2020, prepared by the Ministry of Health, the hygienic measures to put into practice in cases of people suspected or confirmed with coronavirus in homes would be the following:

The person doing the daily cleaning will have to do it with single-use gloves and a mask (if available).

Make sure the rooms in the house are well ventilated (5-10 minutes a day at least).

Clean frequently contact surfaces first with soap and water daily.

In addition, you will use disinfectants cleaning door knobs, bathroom surfaces, bedside tables, remote controls, switches, bathroom and kitchen faucets, toilets, telephones, keyboards, tablets.

Cleaning will start from the farthest part of the entrance door towards it.

Once cleaning is complete, remove the gloves and, where appropriate, the mask, and place them in a bag that will be closed properly and disposed of with the rest of the household waste. Subsequently, complete hand hygiene should be carried out, with soap and water, for at least 40-60 seconds.

Dishwashing, cutlery, and other kitchen utensils will be washed with hot soapy water.

The laundry will be done with a normal laundry detergent. Set the program with temperature, at least 60ºC.

Regarding the management of waste in homes with patients affected by the coronavirus, the document advises:

The patient’s waste, including the disposable material used by the sick person (gloves, handkerchiefs, masks), must be disposed of in a plastic bag (BAG 1) in a garbage can arranged in the room, preferably with a lid and pedal opening, without making any separation for recycling.

The plastic bag (BAG 1) must be closed properly and put it in a second garbage bag (BAG 2), next to the exit of the room, where the gloves and mask used by the caregiver will also be deposited and will be closed properly before to leave the room.

BAG 2, with the previous waste, will be deposited in the garbage bag (BAG 3) with the rest of the household waste. BAG 3 will also be closed properly.

Immediately after, a complete hand hygiene will be carried out, with soap and water, for at least 40-60 seconds.

BAG 3 will be deposited exclusively in the rest fraction container (or in any other collection system of rest fraction established in the local entity), and it is strictly prohibited to deposit it in separate collection containers of any of the separated fractions (organic, packaging, paper, glass or textile) or its abandonment in the environment.

When asked if the viruses can survive for several days in the environment, the head of the Infectious Diseases Service at the Vall d´Hebron Hospital explains that “it is possible, but that this is a sufficient condition for the acquisition of disease due to these viruses, which survive in some part of the home, has not been proven ”. In his opinion, “it is not the reality of the disease; The reality of the disease is that it is transmitted directly from an infected person, with or without symptoms, to another person who is not infected through respiratory drops that come out with a person’s cough or sneeze; the other means of transmitting are possible, but very infrequent ”. Dr. Benito Almirante also maintains that “when we come into contact with surfaces that are contaminated, they must have been contaminated a short time ago. Viruses remain very well in respiratory drops that fall on a surface, but when this drop disappears the virus does not have much chance of survival and, above all, of causing an infection, because it is necessary to have contact with a significant amount of virus, which is the one that is inside a cough drop, for example ”.

In the event that one of the members of the couple is admitted and the other person remains at home, Dr. Jesús Molina Cabrillana, member of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (SEMPSPH), maintains that the guidelines of hygiene that the person in the home should implement would be the same as for the rest of the population. It highlights “the cleanliness of those areas that are most often touched and shared (light switches, railings, television remote controls, computer keyboards, landlines or smartphones)”. Dr. Molina Cabrillana maintains that “the most important measures are: maintain the safety distance, frequent hand hygiene, put into practice the respiratory label and ventilation of the home.”

There are many older people who have managed to get away from the coronavirus and who, after their return home, are cared for by relatives; in the vast majority of cases, children or relatives, or, failing that, personal assistance at home. Many of them are very anxious to enter homes whose occupants suffer or have suffered from the disease and are in quarantine, fearing contagion.

In order to manage the “fear” of being infected during a visit, Benito Almirante reiterates that “it is not necessary to have hygiene with both the environment and the patient, because this is the one that has the greatest possibilities of transmitting the disease, much more than the environment”. And he insists that, if proper hygiene is done in common areas, as soon as the person no longer has the possibility of transmission, that house would be free. Another thing is that another person with the problem re-enters. There may be people who are asymptomatic, who can re-enter the virus in a home and have no symptoms. “But symptomatic people, around 14 days after symptoms started, are no longer transmitting, so the home would also be virus-free,” he concludes.

