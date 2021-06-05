Tips for Driving Safely in the Rain

They called Michael Schumacher Regenkönig – the king of rain – as he displayed an excellent ability to outrun rivals when the track was wet. I do not consider myself a “rain master”, but I am Asturian and necessarily, we understand rain. Every month I drive in the rain on several occasions, and despite being used to it, at no time do I lose respect for the wet road surface. Less visibility, less grip and the dreaded aquaplaning They make driving more challenging, more dangerous. With this decalogue of tips for driving in the rain, you will have no problem facing the liquid element in complete safety.

1) Increase the safety distance

You should increase the safety distance with the car you are driving. The braking distance increases with the wet road surface, and in addition, you will avoid the projections of water from other cars, which multiply the decrease in visibility typical of the rain. When it rains in a big city they are usually provoked range accidents. Sometimes they cause monumental retentions, which I have suffered in my own flesh. Most of these accidents would be avoided if an adequate safety distance was respected, and we all understood this need.

2) make yourself seen

If rains, it is advisable to turn on your car’s low beam lighting, even if it is a light drizzle. They will see you much more easily, both other vehicles and pedestrians. Of course, you should keep in mind that the lights must be well oriented, or you will cause dangerous glare. Only if the rain is really heavy – comparable to a dense fog – you must turn on the rear fog lights. I’m tired of being dazzled by rear fog lights when four drops fall.

3) Keep your brushes in an optimal state

The wiper blades They cost about 20 euros in any large area, and can make the difference between correct visibility or a dangerous day in the rain, multiplying the chances of an accident. The brushes suffer especially in regions where it is very hot in summer: if you notice that they do not adequately clear the rain, change them as soon as possible. Likewise, it is advisable to replace them as soon as they begin to make noises or leave traces on the windshield.

Needless to say, the tires must be in perfect condition, with a good tread pattern.

4) Be extremely careful when it starts to rain

The most dangerous time when driving in the rain is just when it has started to rain. The rain carries away the dirt accumulated on the asphalt – dirt, dust, oil … – and forms a slippery pothole that can play very tricky tricks. Be especially careful if it hasn’t rained for a long time. Fortunately, in regions where it usually rains a lot – the north of the peninsula, for example – this problem is not so serious. Extreme caution, and be careful around curves, zebra crossings and poorly paved areas: they are the most dangerous.

5) Moderate your speed and don’t drive aggressively

The wet asphalt has a low grip, which worsens even more if the state of the road is bad, and we already know what the dilapidated state of the roads in Spain is. In addition to increasing the safety distance – I will repeat myself with this – we must avoid aggressive driving. Our tires can be overwhelmed if we drive at excessive speed in twisty areas, and in the face of unforeseen danger, our braking power and dodging ability are diminished. Don’t run and drive smoothly to avoid wailing.

Avoid hard braking, and when going through a puddle, dry the brakes by gently pressing the brake pedal.

6) Watch projections when overtaking, especially trucks

Even if it is raining, it does not mean that we are prohibited from overtaking. But overtaking means getting closer to cars and trucks that can blind us with huge curtains of water. Go ahead when you are sure you can finish the maneuver, and do it as quickly as you can, without compromising your safety. Even with the windshield wipers running at full speed it is possible that for a few seconds we lose visibility. Keep the steering wheel straight, hold it firmly and be extremely careful.

7) Avoid puddles as much as possible

Yes, it is fun to step on the puddles when we are driving, but it is not recommended at all. First of all, we can hydroplan, even at low speeds, and lose control of the car in extreme cases. In second place, we do not know their depth, and they hide both slight irregularities of the pavement and huge sinkholes. You don’t want to find yourself an unpleasant surprise. In extreme cases, they can even cause problems in some of the car’s electrical systems, or even cause water to get into the intake.

Also try to circulate on the parts of the road where other vehicles have already passed. They have less water on the surface.

8) The dreaded aquaplaning, and how to avoid it

Sometimes the water floods the road and there is nothing we can do to prevent it. The aquaplaning It happens when when passing over a flooded surface, the water forms a film between the road and our tires. Surely you have experienced it: the car “flaps” and the steering is no longer effective. If you notice aquaplaning, stop accelerating, hold the steering wheel tightly and do not make sudden maneuvers. A braking or swerving can cause a complete loss of control, from which even ESP cannot save you in the worst case scenario.

9) Take extreme care in road markings

Road markings, the painting of our roads and cities, do not go through a good time in their state of conservation either. Many already are painted with rough compounds to avoid falls and skidding to motorists, but in any case, they tend to wear out easily. They are extremely slippery, especially for two-wheelers. Go through them as straight as you can, without making sudden movements and at low speed. If you have had problems in any, report it to your town hall.

10) Driving in the rain increases fatigue

Anyone who has driven in the rain for several hours can attest to this. Driving in the rain tires the driver to a greater extent: he must strain his eyes, and be much more vigilant of traffic and his own car. What happens is that driver fatigue is accentuated. If you have to drive in a lot of rain, increase the frequency of stops and feel free to stop if you feel tired. Have a coffee or a soft drink and sleep well the night before if you are going to travel and there is a forecast of rain the next day.