Have you spent hours in front of the television watching all the films available in streaming, read the books you had at home and even took an online course to improve your work? Then it was time to look for different things to do in the quarantine to distract yourself and enjoy your free time in comfort.

To help you get through this delicate moment, we have selected some tips for distracting yourself in the quarantine and fun activities to entertain the children at home. Check out!

1. Things to do in the quarantine: Learn to cook! – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Tramontina Cycle 10 Piece Stainless Steel Serving Set

Nylon Spoon Catcher Trowel Trowel Set

Cooktop Induction Cooker 4 Vitroceramic Table Fischer 220V

Nonstick Stainless Steel Frying Pan Set 5 Layers 12 pieces Gold Type Handle

Tips for distracting yourself in quarantine

There are different ways to be distracted in the quarantine, but it is interesting to always think about what you like to do on a daily basis so that the activities and things to do in the quarantine are peaceful and relaxing. After all, maintaining your mental health is essential at this time.

Those who like to cook can take the time to try new recipes or improve delicious dishes. Those who prefer manual activities, will be happier to include in the things to do in the quarantine the topic: learning a different craft or restoring old furniture to decorate the house.

2. Things to do in the quarantine: Decorate the house – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Cooktop stove 5 burners Black Glass Bivolt – Itatiaia Móveis – Black

Gallant Venezia Wall Hood Stainless Steel Straight 90cm 127V

Stool Tolix Iron Carbon Steel 76cm Light Wood Seat

Conj. of 6 3L Glass Pots (Rice / Beans / Noodles / Sugar / Flour / Cookies) – Amare

But you can also take advantage of your free time to try something you’ve never done before and even to perfect activities. It is worth testing a little of each thing on the list of things to do in the quarantine and, as you realize what you don’t like, just remove it from the list of things to do at home. No drama!

Thinking about it, we selected the tips to distract yourself in the quarantine that are great for all tastes. See the best options for things to do in the quarantine, decorate and organize your routine with options of what to do in the quarantine for fun. Look!

Organize routine

How about starting the list of things to do in quarantine in an organized way? So you can fulfill your daily responsibilities, have some time to be distracted in the quarantine and play with the children at home. It is the best way to enjoy time.

Of course, you do not need to time how long each activity will take, but it is interesting to organize the routine to better distribute the list of things to do in the quarantine and to ensure some time to rest and get the job up to date. Time passes and you don’t even notice.

When organizing the routine, you can choose one day of the week to test a different recipe in the kitchen, another to set up a big puzzle with the children and even set aside a little daily time to learn a new craft, or even to organize the wardrobe, kitchen cabinet, bookcase and so on.

3. Things to do in the quarantine: Organize the routine – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Porto Siena Furniture Desk

Eiffel Office Swivel Base Chair – White

Kit Office Desk with Bookcase 4 Shelves Industrial Form 150 cm Carvalho – Lyam Decor

Porta Frames shelf niche kit 4pc white premium line

Redecorate the house

Among the things to do in quarantine, the most fun (and one that will take a lot of time) is to redecorate the house.

You can even put your hands dirty to paint the walls, change the wallpaper in the children’s room or paint the wall coverings to renovate the bathroom or kitchen. They are great options for things to do in the quarantine and be distracted.

4. Things to do in the quarantine: Decorate the house-Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Couple Headboard with 1 Bedside Table 1 Drawer London Demóbile

Paint Roller Without Dirt Wall Easy Paint Color Paint (BSL-PINT)

Sherwin Williams Satin Water Green Acrylic Paint 900ml

Retro Bedside Table Bento 2 Drawers – White – RPM Móveis

First, select beautiful inspirations from decorations and environments that can match the environment you have today. Everything you can do yourself, such as painting, changing furniture and paintings or restoring old furniture, is free to enter your list of things to do in quarantine.

The next step in things to do in the quarantine is to search for prices and buy the best furniture and decorative objects over the internet. When everything arrives at your house, clean it with alcohol and start decorating!

Oh, and if you want a more peaceful way to decorate, include in the list of things to do in the quarantine using new cushion covers, blanket for the sofa or even invest in potted plants. The house looks different.

5. Things to do in the quarantine: Make the room even more comfortable and cozy – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Rack Bench for TV up to 60 Inches Linhares Siena Furniture

Kit w / 4 Decorative Pillows Yellow Floral Colorful 04 Pieces w / Refill

Aurora Suede Decorative Armchair

Set of Side Table and Retro Support Decorate – Off White – RPM Móveis

Comfort in every corner of the house

Everything you include in the list of things to do in the quarantine needs to be comfortable. Work, watch movies, sleep … The more comfortable you are at home, the better it will be to face this moment.

So prioritize the comfort of your home on your list of things to do in quarantine. If you need to, change the simple sofa (which almost nobody used on a daily basis) for a retractable sofa, very comfortable. Place a TV in the living room, decorate the room with colorful armchairs or change your mattress. Even the little things to do in quarantine can make a difference in your day to day.

6. Things to do in quarantine: Keep the house organized – Via: VH Construtora e Incorporadora

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Mirrored Coffee Table Laguna Siena Furniture

TV Rack up to 70 Inches 3 Drawers Eros Casa D

Sofa Ferrara Living Room 4 Seats 260 cm Jacar Beige – Gran Belo

AOC 32 “LED Smart TV 32S5295 / 78G, HD HDR, Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, Netflix / Youtube buttons, 60 Hz

If you are from home office, it is even more important to ensure your comfort while working. Set up a corner for you to work, even if it is small and improvised, but buy a desk and a comfortable chair to spend the day sitting, have pillows at your disposal and everything you need to facilitate your work.

Organizing the cabinets

Another tip of what to do in the very pleasant quarantine is to organize the home cabinets, such as the wardrobe, kitchen cabinet, laundry and even shelves.

Take advantage of the fact that you are going to include in your list of things to do in the quarantine the organization of the cabinets and take out pieces of clothing and items that you no longer use to donate. This way you can organize yourself better.

To keep everything in its place, use organizing boxes, hives and even drawers. And to keep everything organized, add it to your list of things to do in the quarantine: leave the boxes labeled and, whenever you use something, put it in place.

7. Things to do in the quarantine: organize the cabinets – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Buy products from this photo:

Drawer organizer (panties, socks, underwear) in TNT White kit with 4 pieces

Kit 6 Large Multipurpose Stackable Rattan Organizing Boxes

Kit with 10 White T-Shirt Organizers

Kit 4 Drawer Organizer For Kitchen Cabinet Or Natural Bedroom

Crafts to learn at home

Among the things to do in quarantine, the most relaxing is handicrafts. There are infinite techniques for you to learn, from the simplest, like the cross stitch, to the most elaborate ones that need training, like painting.

But the advantage of including crafts in your list of things to do in the quarantine is that you can even take the opportunity to sell some pieces online to increase your monthly revenue. What do you think?

We’ve made a list of things to do in the quarantine that are great for you to learn, check out:

Crochet;

Cross stitch;

Painting;

Seam;

Vagonite;

Patchwork;

Yo – yo;

Amigurumi;

Letter templates.

8. Things to do in quarantine: Crafts in general – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

On our Crafts and DIY page you will find different options and easy tutorials to follow. After reading our tips for things to do in the quarantine, take a look at each of the techniques.

Caring for the garden

Plants are the best decorative options for the environment. Even those who live in small apartments can bet on plants and flowers to decorate the four corners of the room. And as you will be at home, take advantage of the care of plants and garden in your list of things to do in the quarantine.

This is the time to have a mini garden in the kitchen, create a flower bed for the season, or maybe even make a vertical garden on the balcony. But, to take care of each plant correctly, you need to know everything about it, what is the best lighting, amount of watering per day, and pruning always.

A tip for those who usually forget to water the plants is to buy a self-irrigating pot. It provides the right amount of water and nutrients that the plant needs, so you don’t have to worry about doing it all the time.

9. Things to do in the quarantine: Caring for the garden – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Things to do in quarantine: Exercises at home

Put the exercises at the top of your list of things to do in the quarantine. Separate a corner of the house to at least stretch and do exercises that keep your body moving.

Whoever prefers, can change the push-ups and abdominals for dancing. At the very least, you won’t be standing still for long. Also take the opportunity to gather the children and exercise with them, so no one is sedentary during the quarantine.

Then write down the things to do in the quarantine: exercise every day, at least for 30 minutes.

Learning a new instrument

Have you always wanted to learn to play an instrument but never had the time? So this is your moment! Add this topic to your list of things to do in the quarantine without fear.

There are several channels and websites that are offering online classes on music and instruments. If you dedicate yourself, in a short time you will be making simple arrangements.

10. Things to do in quarantine: Learn an instrument – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Tip: string instruments and the keyboard are the easiest to learn at home, but you need to work hard to get started with playing them.

Games and activities to entertain children at home

Children can be very bored at home. They may even enjoy watching cartoons or playing video games, but besides not being healthy at all in front of the TV, they will get sick very quickly. So the more activities and things to do in the quarantine you think to help entertain the kids at home, the better.

11. Things to do in quarantine with children – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

See our suggestions on what to do at home to entertain children during quarantine:

Draw, paint and color

Start with the things to do in the quarantine with the kids in the basic way: drawing!

It is worth drawing with colored pencils, crayons or gouache paint (if you can monitor the activity, of course). To help, you can ask them to draw farm animals, circus characters or your favorite TV cartoon, so the game becomes educational.

After playing, teach children to clean the place and organize colored pencils.

12. Things to do in the quarantine with children – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Ah, cut and paste activities are also great ways to exercise children’s creativity.

Board games and Puzzles

When thinking about activities and what to do in the quarantine, prefer activities that entertain and entertain children for a long time, such as board games and puzzles.

The family can gather around the dining table or even on the living room rug and play together. The time you will be playing will be great to be distracted and collect amazing memories.

13. Things to do in quarantine with children – Via: Pirilampo kids

Photo: Viva Decora

Cook cakes and sweets

How about having an assistant in the kitchen? Make cakes in the afternoon, rain cookies or brigadeiros, children love to help in this type of task (especially rolling brigadeiros!). It is a way of distracting them at home and spending time with them also with things to do in the quarantine.

14. Things to do in quarantine with kids at home – Via: Pinterest

Photo: Viva Decora

Now that you know more tips for things to do in the quarantine, just organize your activities to distract the children and enjoy time with the family at home.

See too:

L columnist! analyzes security measures adopted in the return of Alemão and Brazilian football