Tips for correctly stroking a rabbit

Come closer little by little

Remember that rabbits are very scary because they are used to being hunted. That means if you scare him, he will instinctively run away. Therefore, you must get closer little by little so that you notice your presence and know that you are not in danger.

On the other hand, you should not approach from behind the rabbit, as this could scare him. You better do a sign that you are in the room, or that you speak to him in a low voice. This way, you won’t feel like you’re at risk.

Then, you will have to show your hand to the rabbit, allowing him to sniff it. It’s also a good idea to give your pet a treat if he’s confident, especially if he’s not used to your presence yet. Remember that feeding is a good exercise to bond with your rabbit, as it will teach him that you are not a threat.