Tips for cleaning and disinfecting your mobile phone depending on the type of work

Mobile phones are a means of communication with family, friends and co-workers, but we must not forget that these devices often touch the face and hands and are a virus and bacteria outbreak, so they must be properly disinfected to avoid contagion.

According to a study published in the academic medical journal Germs (2017), they have been found more than 17,000 bacteria on mobile phones, 10 times more than on a toilet seat. For this reason, disinfecting the phone is especially important when many people return to work, as highlighted by the Bullitt Group.

In some professions, exposure to dirt, germs, or harmful substances requires smartphones to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis. The rugged or rugged devices They can be thoroughly washed with soap and water, cleaned with alcohol gels or wipes, and even bleach, making them an alternative for people leaving their home to work.

But, although the most effective method is complete immersion in soap and water, make sure that the phone is cleaned according to manufacturers’ guidelines, what for there is no risk of damaging the device or invalidating the warranty.

As a complement to these guidelines, the Bullitt Group, in association with Dr Simon Clarke, Professor of Cellular Microbiology at the University of Reading, advise different guidelines depending on the type of work and use that is given to the phone.

Outdoor jobs

Outdoor jobs can give a false sense of security, but as the technology company points out, the constant exposure to other people, and also to shared surfaces, constitutes an important risk factor for contamination of mobile devices.

A group of workers who fit into this type are delivery men, who are advised keep mobile phones inside vehicles or in pockets whenever possible, and avoid resting them face down on any surface during the delivery process.

Items such as doorknobs and doorbells are a potential source of contamination, so it is a good idea clean hands thoroughly with hydroalcoholic gel before touching the phone again.

These recommendations are also addressed to workers in construction and logistics sectors, who must treat the areas in which they work as public spaces with the same associated risk.

Jobs in other people’s homes

The type of work done in other people’s homes varies greatly: some jobs pose very little risk depending on how much contact you have with other people, while other professions, for example plumbers, being frequently exposed to potential contamination by unblocking pipes, are at higher risk.

In these cases, the technology company recommends keep personal phone use to a minimum and make sure you clean it, next to the hands, before use.

Frontline jobs

For those front-line workers, for example emergency and healthcare workers, it is of particular importance maintain proper hygiene of the mobile to prevent them from becoming vehicles for infection.

A study published by Ondokuz Mayis University in Turkey, published in the Annals of Clinical Microbiology and Antimicrobials, and collected by the Bullitt Group, notes that almost 95% of medical devices and healthcare personnel they had different types of bacteria that could transmit diseases serious. Only 10% of these assiduously cleaned and disinfected the phone.

In this case, the company advises raising awareness of the need to implement protocols to avoid contamination through the phones.

Work in offices and with shared telephones

Officer workers, especially those who share the use of the telephone, must clean the device as soon as you arrive at the office. Look for ways to use your personal phone less at work, instead installing applications that can be used regularly on your desktop computer, or checking them only at certain times during the day.

Also important avoid using mobile phones while eating and do not take them to common areas where they are not needed, such as dining rooms and toilets. It is also recommended do not place the mobile on tables or desks from other co-workers, or allow other people to touch or manipulate the mobile phone.

In addition, shared office phones are a source of virus spread. Business phones must be thoroughly cleaned at the end of each day of work, before storing them in a safe, closed and hygienic place at night, and especially, when the users are going to alternate.

The company recommends avoid wearing covers and, instead, use mobiles that do not require protective covers, since these elements serve as a refuge for viruses and bacteria in the same way that telephones do, and in many cases they can be even more difficult to clean.