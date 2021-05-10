Tips for caring for a woman’s heart health

May is Stroke Month, and the American Heart Association (AHA) wants to educate women about maternal health, raise awareness, and hopefully save lives.

Did you know that almost 50% of all adult women have high blood pressure, a leading cause of strokes? This is approximately 50 million women in the United States. Furthermore, Latina women face an even higher risk of developing high blood pressure, having a stroke, and complications during or immediately after pregnancy. Latinas are also more likely to experience a serious health event such as pre-eclampsia, hypertension, heart failure, or blood clots during pregnancy and delivery than white women.

The AHA is the leading platform for change in women’s heart health and they want to help educate Latina mothers to understand their heart disease risks and improve their health with these tips:

Pregnancy prevention: For women planning to take birth control, it is advisable to have a blood pressure test before taking the pill. And never smoke, especially while taking oral contraceptives. Doctors and researchers have found a link between birth control pills and increased blood pressure among some women. Illness is more likely among those who are overweight, have kidney pressure, or have a family history of high blood pressure.

Pregnancy planning: Managing conditions like high blood pressure before you get pregnant can reduce the risk of developing some complications. For example, African American women have more than twice the risk of pre-pregnancy hypertension compared to white and Hispanic women, putting them at higher risk for hypertensive disorders.

Preeclampsia: This condition is high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy. It can be very dangerous for you and your baby during pregnancy and doubles your risk of stroke later on. Preeclampsia can develop quickly, regularly check your BP and look for symptoms such as bloating, headaches, and abdominal pain during pregnancy. While the “cure” for preeclampsia begins with childbirth, new mothers continue to have an elevated risk of stroke during the first few weeks after giving birth.

Monitoring your health during pregnancy and postpartum: Your health during pregnancy can be a preview of your health in the future. If you have high blood pressure during pregnancy, you are at higher risk of developing high blood pressure and having a stroke later on. Get in the habit of checking your blood pressure regularly and work with a professional if possible. High blood pressure during pregnancy can increase preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and blood clots.

It is important to monitor blood pressure if there is a family history of cardiovascular problems./Shutterstock