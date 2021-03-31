Tips for buying a Smart TV and recommended models

What Smart TV to buy? – Photo: Glenn Carstens-Peters (via Unsplash)

The market is full of all types of televisions and you may feel a bit overwhelmed when choosing between one proposal or another. That is why we wanted to collect the basic points that you should take into account when buying one model or another, so that you know which Smart TV is the one that best suits your needs.

1. A Smart TV? The platform is key

Today, all models on the market have a Smart TV platform, but not all are identical. The main platforms that you can find are:

Android TV (from Google),

Tizen (developed by Samsung)

WebOS (created by LG).

The most complete is perhaps Android TV (for simplicity and popularity), but both Tizen and WebOS are equally two types of very attractive solutions, with qualities specific to each manufacturer, and with (important) access to all the most demanded streaming platforms in the world. market.

Android TV is one of the most attractive platforms – Photo: Amazon.ca

2. Panel technology

Gone are those years when a plasma screen was the best of the best. Now the market is dominated by two technologies:

LED, which branches into different versions more and more advanced.

OLED, which today presents the most striking and spectacular image.

LED

In the LED modelstechnology has advanced so much that today we can find panels that closely resemble the quality that an OLED screen can offer.

These panels make use of a technology of quantum dots (Quantum Dots) that reduce the size of the pixel to the extreme and allow to include a very effective backlight with which to achieve very striking highlights and extremely dark blacks, which manages to achieve very spectacular HDR levels .

Each manufacturer calls quantum dots differently, and you can find them as QLED on Samsung, ULED in HiSense or Nanocell at LG.

Panel technology is key – Photo: Amazon.ca

OLED

In the case of OLED, the technology is different, as each pixel is capable of being individually illuminated, which allows for incredibly bright and dark images without any contamination between pixels.

It is the technology that offers the best image quality, but against it it has a much higher price and a problem of burning in the image that could appear in some models when leaving still images for a long time.

3. Screen resolution

The management platform and screen technology are two essential aspects when buying a TV and one of the most decisive to take into account. In addition to this, it is convenient that you look at the screen resolution. Theirs today is that you already bet on 4K since there is more and more content to enjoy it.

4. TTV size

It seems obvious but many times we can be tempted to buy a TV that is too large in relation to the distance from the sofa, and can be uncomfortable to watch.

5. Connections

It is also important that you have the connections basic and expected, which could be the following:

A TV with Dolby Atmos enhances the surround sound effect – Photo: Amazon.ca:

6. Sound

And finally, other qualities such as the presence of HDR10 or compatibility with Dolby Atmos are also desirable, especially the first, although it is already present in almost all equipment.

In summary:

Currently, a TV with full features and a good price should offer you at least the following features:

Making the leap to Quantum Dots or OLED would be to reach the high end, but it is not something you can easily achieve with a moderate price.

Our recommendations

Knowing these details, we are going to leave you with some proposals that could meet your needs. You should know that the highest range will always be in an OLED model, while the cheapest options will always be in the simplest LEDs. And remember that another high-end option that does not require reaching the prices of OLEDs are the Quantum Dot models.

Samsung UN55TU6900

This model belongs to the Samsung 6 Series and it is a fairly complete model that manages to reach a fantastic price. At a generous 55-inch size, it comes in at a fantastic price now on sale, giving you a fantastic combination of good features and a low price.

Panel: LED

Smart tv: Tizen

Inches: 55 inches

BUY IT for $ 8,999 pesos (you save $ 6,000 pesos) in Amazon.com

TCL 55Q637

The TCL firm has a very interesting proposal with a QLED panel, 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos / Vision support that also enjoys Android TV.

Panel: QLED

Smart tv: Android TV

Inches: 55 inches

BUY IT for $ 13,999 pesos in Amazon.com

LG OLED65CXPUA

We raised the bar to the coveted OLED and here it is inevitable not to look at LG models, one of the manufacturers par excellence of this type of Smart TV. Our proposal is this 2020 version with glorious 65 inches that will be the envy of anyone who visits your salon.

Panel: OLED

Smart tv: webOS

Inches: 65 inches

BUY IT for $ 49,999 pesos in Amazon.com

Sony 55A8H

We cannot talk about OLEDs and not remember Sony. If the LG proposal is very expensive or is too large for your stay, this Smart TV from the Japanese manufacturer adjusts its cost more and reduces its size without forgetting accessories such as the “multidimensional” S-Force Front Surround sound.

Panel: OLED

Smart tv: Android TV

Inches: 55 inches

BUY IT for $ 35,179 pesos in Amazon.com

