tips for buying a scanner

We live in a time that we could call a transition to digital. Many of the documents we use in our daily tasks are digital, but there are still many paper documents and invoices. All this makes buy a scanner it continues to be of great importance, since it is a device that makes it possible for a physical document to become digital. We must also highlight the fundamental work it does in other areas such as when digitizing photos with digital retouching, making copies of old photos, etc.

All this makes Before making the decision to buy a scanner, you have to think about the use you are going to make of it, since we do not need the same quality for a photo scanner as for digitizing documents. Come on, now, with some of the fundamental characteristics when buying a scanner.

Scanner types

There are 3 types: flatbed, manual and document feeder scanners. The main difference here is the way the document is scanned, the former being the most common.

Sensor

As soon as you are clear about the use you will make of the scanner, you should delve into the subject of the sensor. We are talking about an optical instrument that, like photography, needs light to capture a real object. Obtaining a digital image as close to the real image depends on the quality of the sensor.

In the domestic ones, the CIS is more abundant, a balance between manufacturing cost and image quality. The CCD is the best in photographic and professional scanners, where good quality is necessary.

Resolution

The optical resolution is one of the decisive aspects in buying a scanner since, the higher the resolution, the better the quality of the image obtained and the more faithful to reality it will be.

Color depth

When we talk about the depth of the color, we do it of the value that indicates the capacity of the scanner for the processing of the range of color and contrast of the image.

The more bits, the more gradient of a color the scanner detects and the greater precision there will be in the details, thus being able to capture the entire chromatic range of the original. The most common depth is 24 bits, and there are devices that work with greater depth, in the case of 32-bit and 48-bit.

Speed

This may seem unimportant to the home user who wants to scan a photo or document, but it is quite important in the professional environment, where a large number of documents or photos must be scanned.

Noise

Same as speed, this may not be important if scanning at home or sporadically. Scanners tend to be noisy and if you are in an office for example, it is quite important that it is silent.

We hope that the key points when buying a scanner have been clear to you. Good luck with the choice!