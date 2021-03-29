tips, foods and more to sleep better

8 useful tips to be able to sleep 1:14

(CNN Spanish) – Amid pandemic fatigue, day-to-day stress, and jet lag, many may be in need of a better sleep aid.

Here are some tips to improve your quality of sleep.

Be careful with cell phone addiction

Cell phone addiction could cause sleep problems 0:49

A study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry showed that students who used their cell phones the most at night had a poorer quality of sleep.

The researchers found that using the cell phone after 1 in the morning multiplied by three the possibility of sleeping poorly, as Guillermo Arduino explains in CNN en Español’s Clix.

So, to increase your chances of getting a good night’s sleep, put your screens aside at least an hour before bed.

Eat foods rich in melatonin

Melatonin is a hormone that we have in our body and that affects sleep. It is produced and released according to the times of day, that is, according to the levels of light and darkness, as explained by the Mayo Clinic.

Some foods can naturally help you fall asleep more easily. These include tart cherry juice, walnuts, chickpeas, yogurt, and milk.

Sleeps more than 6 hours

Optimal sleep duration is largely hereditary. But surveys have shown that the average length of an adult’s sleep is about 7 to 8 hours.

“Technically, sleep specialists agree that the range of 6.68-10 hours of sleep per night is the optimal amount,” explains the World Sleep Day website.

Use a weighted blanket

“The first night I started sleeping under a 15 pound blanket, I slept through the night for the first time in months and felt more rested during the day. After a few days of good sleep, I learned that my sister had done research on gifts; I had read that people with anxiety tended to feel more rested when using the blankets.

If anxiety is the cause for you having a hard time falling asleep or for waking up multiple times a night, you can take the advice of CNN’s Kristen Rogers and sleep under a weighted blanket.

As Rogers says in this article, participants in a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine experienced a 50% or greater decrease in their Insomnia Severity Index scores after using a weighted blanket for four weeks, compared to with 5.4% of the control group.

Don’t get obsessed with the clock

As CNN’s Sandee LaMotte wrote, and according to Dr. Bhanu Kolla, addiction psychiatrist and sleep medicine expert at the Mayo Clinic, checking the time on the clock can be overstimulating. And this will only increase your anxiety and your chances of sleeping poorly.

“Usually you end up trying to determine how much time you have left to sleep and worrying about whether you will fall asleep again in a reasonable amount of time,” Kolla said.

