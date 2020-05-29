If you are looking for a house or apartment for rent because you no longer want to continue where you currently live, you should take things easy. Don’t let despair win you by wanting to leave.

Choosing a home is not an easy thing. In addition to the price and the conditions of the rental agreement and the house itself, they are points that can complicate your decision. Therefore, here we give you the following tips.

Tips before renting a house or apartment. | Pxhere

What to see before renting a house or apartment

Currently you can rent housing through more means. Newspaper classifieds follow, but there are also digital spaces.

The options on the market are usually many, your stance on all those offers should be a cool head, as recommended by Condusef:

You have the money?. The first thing is to know if you have enough money to change. This normally involves paying the first month and another month as a deposit. To this you have to add what the freight will cost you to move your things, if you will need it. Analyze that in addition to the rent, you could get extra costs, such as insurance or maintenance fees, surveillance, etc.

Is it what you need? Solving the issue of price and that the money you have does reach you, check if the space you will have in the property is enough for you, if it has the bedrooms or bathrooms you need. Do you have parking space, closets, kitchen ?. Important fact: know if they accept children, and even pets, if you have them.

Is it the right place? This is an important point. If you choose a “cheap” place to save rent, but then spend that money on transportation or gasoline, it will be worse. And not to mention the transfer times. Assess the price of the most expensive place vs. the cost of transportation and time to the place with the cheapest rent. You could be surprised.

It’s all there? In cities there are many options for renting. Through the internet and platforms that offer these services, you can search for income by areas, filtering by zip code and even by prices. There is no excuse for you not to compare between various options. You can also choose to find a real estate consultant to find something according to your needs and budget.

Do I need a credit? If you really need to change but you don’t have the money for the first month, the deposit and the moving expenses at the moment, the financing could help you. This as long as what you are going to pay monthly does not mean an imbalance for your finances.

Read: Infonavit: they will loan you 125 thousand pesos to improve your house

Remember that some people rent apartments or houses with “services included”. Check what services they are and if it really is what you need and the difference that this will have in terms of the monthly payment that they will charge you with respect to options that do not include them.

It is not unnecessary to advise you to ask – people other than those who are going to rent you – if the area is safe or there have been assaults or robberies. Don’t go out of a place you no longer liked to go to a worse one. Finally, check in detail ALL THE LITTLE LITTERS of the contract before signing it.

.