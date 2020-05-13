Living in the digital age where typing is almost a daily necessity, learning the ways to master the keyboard is almost a crucial task. Not only can you be more productive and get things done faster with a keyboard. Rather, typing faster will allow you to keep up with your brain. That little voice in your head that has big ideas can only last a few seconds before you forget something.

If your thing is to always use the keyboard, you can configure a custom keyboard shortcut to change the language in Windows 10. In this way you will reduce the use of the mouse in some tasks of your system.

This is why in the following lines we will give you some tips so that you can start writing faster and more appropriately. These tips are pretty obvious, but we’ll provide you with some apps to help you practice and learn to master the keyboard faster.

1.- To master the keyboard you must get rid of bad habits

First off, getting rid of your bad writing habits is probably the most difficult thing to do. This is because you have been using the same method of writing since you started using a keyboard, to the place where you place your palms.

If you are an FPS (First Person Shooter) player, you are probably used to placing your left hand on the WASD keys and you may have stronger fingers on your left hand than on the right.

Others can type with just two fingers, moving more than ten keys each. Always having to keep your eyes on the keyboard to press the correct keys. Although you may be typing quickly with only half the required fingers, you should break that habit right away if you want to improve.

2.- Use the 10 fingers to master the keyboard

The next step is to relearn how to correctly place your fingers on the keyboard. If you take a closer look at your keyboard, you will notice some highlight marks on the F key and the J key. This is to help you find the correct location of your fingers without having to look at the keyboard.

These marks guide your index fingers to rest on the F and J keys, and the other fingers will fall into place naturally. When you place your fingers correctly, you’ll notice that the middle and ring fingers are used for just a few keys, while your index fingers are used over the middle section of the keyboard. The navigation, punctuation and function keys are mainly controlled with the little finger.

If this confuses you, you can visit some web pages like TypingClub or Typing Web, where they will take you through each step to familiarize yourself with the keyboard. Some of the exercises only involve 2 fingers and as you progress through the program, you will slowly master the way to type on the keyboard more quickly and appropriately.

3.- Learn to write without playing the keyboard

Also called “Touch Typing”, it is when you type without having to see your keyboard. In fact, for experienced typists, seeing the keyboard actually slows them down a bit.

Mastering this technique requires practice and you are not talking about just hours. It may take weeks before you condition your fingers to take control of the keys for which they are “responsible.” Even if it slows you down, you won’t write again like you used to.

Similarly, try typing a couple of sentences without seeing the keyboard and try to remember the position of each letter. If you have to take a look at the keyboard, you can, but type the same word or sentence again, this time without seeing the keyboard. Doing this takes a long time, but if you’re determined to improve, it gets easier every day you practice.

Over time, you will know where each key is and from that moment, it is just a matter of accelerating in terms of speed and thus you will be able to master the keyboard.

4.- Browse with basic shortcuts to master the keyboard

It probably doesn’t surprise you that Windows and Mac OS have lots of keyboard shortcuts. If both hands are already full on the keyboard, you will surely wonder why you are spending time using a mouse to navigate. Similarly, you don’t have to remember all the shortcuts, just the most common ones and what works for you at work.

Common shortcuts are mainly used in word processing programs:

Ctrl + C – Copy.

Ctrl + X – Cut.

Ctrl + V – Paste.

Ctrl + Z – Undo.

Ctrl + S or Ctrl + G – Save.

Ctrl + F – Search word

Ctrl + A – Highlight everything.

Shift + Left Arrow or Right Arrow – Highlight the next letter.

Ctrl + Shift + Left Arrow or Right Arrow – Highlight the next word.

Ctrl + Left Arrow or Right Arrow – Navigates the text cursor to the next word without highlighting.

Home – Go to the beginning of the line.

End – Go to the end of the line.

Page Up – Scroll up.

Page Down – Scroll down.

Other interesting shortcuts

Similarly, you can use shortcut keys while browsing the web. You can see here are some shortcuts that you can use to navigate in browsers.

Keyboard shortcuts for web pages

Ctrl + Tab – Switch to the next tab.

Ctrl + Shift + Tab – Switch to the previous tab.

Ctrl + T – Open new tab.

Ctrl + W – Close the current tab.

Ctrl + Shift + T – Open previously closed tab.

Ctrl + R – Refresh the current web page.

Ctrl + N – Open new web browser window.

Backspace – Go back one page.

Shift + Backspace – Go forward one page.

To finish, here are some common keyboard shortcuts for more general navigation in Windows.

Alt + Tab – Switch to the next open window.

Alt + Shift + Tab – Switch to the previous open window.

Alt + F4 – Close current window.

Using these shortcut keys will require a lot of your little finger since many of the modifier keys like Ctrl, Alt and Shift are closer to your left little finger.

5.- Practice with some applications to master the keyboard

Practicing typing on a keyboard doesn’t have to be stressful, although it can sometimes be. For this reason, you can practice with many typing games. So we show you some websites where you can learn to master the keyboard and have fun at the same time.

TypeRacer

TypeRacer is a simple and fun game in which each player is represented by a car. You will be given a text passage from a book or a song lyrics. Then you have to write it to move your car in a “race” against other players. Whoever finishes writing the passage first wins.

Typing Maniac

Typing Maniac is a Facebook game that you will really like as you can compete with friends to see who can earn more points. As words appear on the screen, you have to type them to disappear before too many fall and make you lose the game. Earn points and get a better score if you manage to pass each level without losing or misspelling a word.

Keybr.com

Keybr generates readable random words where some words are misspelled to help you remember common letter combinations, rather than typing random letters. Also, it will give you statistics to tell you in which area of ​​the keyboard you are weakest. It also offers words in different languages, as well as different keyboard layouts.

Touch Typing Study

The exercises on this site make you feel comfortable with finger placement by repeatedly asking you to write the letters with the correct finger. You can play it in different languages ​​too.

Learn typing

Learn typing is a basic looking website that has lots of good explanations for beginners learning to type or computer type. Once you’ve gotten through the basics, there are also more advanced exercises that you can easily do to master the keyboard.

