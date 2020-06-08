Tripwire Interactive, presents one of the strangest premises we’ve seen in an open-world RPG. In it, you are a shark (literally a shark) that runs through the depths of the blue sea. Due to hunting there are fewer sharks in the ocean than ever; As a shark, it’s your job to seek compensation. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Maneater, the newest Tripwire Interactive game, features one of the strangest assumptions we’ve ever seen in an open-world RPG. In it , you are a shark (literally a shark) that runs through the depths of the blue sea. Because of hunting there are fewer sharks than ever in the ocean, as a shark it is your job to seek compensation.

The idea is to try to eat as many people and cause as much destruction on dry land as possible. It is atrocious and it is glorious. However, getting used to handling a shark can be difficult. Underwater levels are usually the most difficult in any game, and if everything happens underwater, things can spiral out of control quickly.

Fish are food, not friends

The most important thing to remember is: eat anything alive that crosses your path. Some animals are not aggressive, but eating them will provide you with important nutrients that will later help increase the shark’s abilities. And pay attention to the types of sea creatures you eat. While turtles and mackerel are great for absorbing nutrients, alligators and other sharks will provide you with protein and minerals. Here the concept that “you are what you eat” is taken very seriously. If you are not sure what types of nutrients each animal provides, you can use your sonar to see the genetic makeup of your prey. This will give you a better idea of ​​what to eat.

There are different types of nutrients in the game. Fats (yellow), minerals (blue), protein (red), and mutagens (green) will give your shark a different kind of boost. Eating will help the shark level up, and each mutation requires a different nutrient to advance.

Go back regularly

The sea is an unpredictable place where everything changes constantly. So it is important to go back once in a while to see if something new has appeared or if something has changed. When you return to levels that have already been overcome, you will have the opportunity to find new collectibles, missions and animals to eat. In addition, your shark will be of a more advanced level and will be better equipped to face some of the most complicated creatures.

Backing up also helps level your shark up. When you pass a stage a second time, the shark will be stronger and better equipped when you return to the main plot.

Especially in the beginning, you will face enemies much stronger than your young shark. Avoid them at all costs until you are stronger and up to them.

Yellow plants help you navigate caves

If you find yourself lost in a cave or some dark area, there is a ray of hope. Yellow plants in underwater caves and tunnels will help you find a way out. These yellow plants tell you where to swim. Sometimes this can be extremely useful.

Sonar is your best friend

Learning to master a shark’s sonar is crucial to finding collectibles and things that can help you level up. Sonar is also one of the first things we recommend improving as soon as there is an opportunity. Try sonar frequently to find different and hidden areas. By using sonar, these locations will be permanently marked on your map and you can return when necessary. You can also find all the collectibles, analyze different food sources and open new possibilities for your shark.

Create an evolutionary shark

During the game you will have the opportunity to unlock different evolutions and abilities with which you can equip your shark, giving it more power and a greater chance of survival. Some evolutions will help you swim faster, while others may give you surprise power. These evolutions will help you for certain objectives of the game. Some are used to fight and others are appropriate to look for collectibles or increase nutrients. If you try different skills and evolutions you will be able to find the ones that are most suitable for your play style.

There are three main sets of mutations: bone, bioelectric, and shadow. Each one will give your shark a kind of upgrade. The bone one is obtained by defeating other alpha predators and is ideal for fighting boats. Bioelectric is obtained by defeating bounty hunters and raises your rank of infamy. It is also perfect for stunning multiple marine predators. The shade one is obtained by collecting collectibles from each region. This will help you increase your speed, launch poison, and perform life-stealing attacks.

Now put on your best dorsal fin, get out there and the hunt begins!

Maneater: tips and tricks for beginners