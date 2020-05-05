To make a delicious broth or replace beans on a daily basis: learn how to make lentils with these tips

In Brazil, lentils are widely consumed cooked and are often a substitute for beans in daily meals. But, its versatility allows to prepare several recipes with the grain, such as soups and broths, hamburgers and even salads. The lentil is part of the superstition of thousands of Brazilians on New Year’s Eve and is known as the “grain of luck”. To achieve financial success and luck in the coming year, it is the first food that should be consumed after midnight.

However, much more than luck and money, the nutritional properties of the grain are diverse. First, it is rich in vegetable protein, according to the Brazilian Food Composition Table, there are 6.3g of protein for every 100g of cooked food. That is, it is a great nutritional option for vegans and vegetarians, since they do not consume the protein that comes from meat. In addition, lentils are a source of fibers and iron, giving the feeling of satiety.

If all these benefits were enough for you to include the food on your plate, the Kitchen Guide separated tips and a perfect step by step on how to make lentils without making mistakes and to make it very tasty. You can make it to eat with white rice and manioc flour. Separate the bowl and check it out!

Separate the lentils

Although producers do this procedure before packaging the food, it is essential to redo this step manually before cooking. Therefore, spread the lentils on a clean and smooth surface, separate the grains from small stones. Discard lentils that are badly damaged.

Do not soak the lentils

The process of cleaning the beans is important, but there is no need to soak them like beans. If the lentils are soaked before cooking, the grain will become very soft and may even crumble. So put the lentils in a colander and pour running water to clean the beans, just.

First the seasoning

To make the lentil more flavored and flavorful, fry the onion in a drizzle of olive oil, then add the salt, garlic and seasonings that you think best match the lentil. Black pepper, cumin and bay leaves are delicious! When mixing all the ingredients, pour a liter of water. This way, the water will taste better when you add the lentils.

Add the lentils and cook on medium heat for 5 minutes. Try it and, if you need to, add more salt.

Low fire

To leave the lentil grain soft, the tip is to leave the food cooking on low heat for approximately 40 minutes. If you want to thicken the broth, as well as the beans, remove some beans from the pan when they are very soft and soften them with a graph. Return to the pan and stir.

Vegetables with lentils

If you want to increase and make your food more nutritious, you can cook potatoes with your lentils, since the two foods have a very similar cooking time.

It is also possible to include vegetables such as carrots, zucchini and even beets. Do not forget to skewer the vegetable during cooking to check that it is ready.

