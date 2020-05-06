The census certificate, also called census flyer, is an informative document issued by the municipalities in which the residence of a person in a specific address is indicated. Simply put, it certifies that you live there.

This certificate, like other personal information such as the Social Security number, it is essential for many procedures quite common. We are talking, for example, about the regularization of residence and work permits, enrollment in schools, issuance of the DNI, application for a health card, request for social aids, judicial procedures and a long etcetera.

To request our registration certificate, it will be very useful to have a digital certificate, electronic ID or Cl @ ve system, although it is not essential

Therefore, in this article we will explain how to request the registration certificate or flyer online through the different ways that Spanish municipalities usually offer to achieve it.

Tips and guidelines to follow to get the registration certificate

We must be clear, first of all, that, as is logical, the application process for the Internet registration certificate can vary substantially from one town hall to another. The process is not exactly the same, so we must inform ourselves directly in each of the consistories.

However, roughly speaking, We can affirm that the petition through the Internet can be processed by identifying us with an electronic certificate such as that of the National Currency and Stamp Factory, using the electronic DNI or the Cl @ ve system. Likewise, some consistories allow them to be contacted through email or forms to send us, by traditional postal mail, the flyer requested at our address. In other words, the one that appears in the register itself.

This is the case, for example, of the municipalities of Madrid, Barcelona or Valencia, the three great Spanish capitals. These administrations allow the online application process to be carried out by identifying ourselves through the Cl @ ve system, electronic DNI or digital certificate. With these methods, we can obtain the certificate immediately.

If these options are not valid for us and we have no way to identify ourselves electronically, allow us to provide our data through forms in which they ask us for different personal data to ensure that we are who we say we are. With this, and as long as the information provided coincides with that of the census, we will receive our registration certificate within ten business days by mail.

We must always go to the official web pages of our town hall or, in the case of not finding the procedure, call the citizen’s attention services by telephone so that they can tell us how to proceed.

Other councils, in addition to offering these application channels, have also chosen to enable email addresses to receive requests. This is the case, for example, of the municipalities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria or Getafe.

To know exactly what we should do, we have several options. If we live in a provincial capital or autonomous community, we can go to this website of the Government and look for the link that leads us to the municipal electronic headquarters that concerns us. If we live in any other municipality, the most recommended thing is to go to the website of the municipality in question or search a search engine like Google for something like “census certificate” together with the name of the locality. If we do not find how to proceed, we can always use the phone and contact our consistory.