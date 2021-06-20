Tips and guide to buying a domestic hot or cold water dispenser | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You are thinking of getting one of these devices to obtain water at different temperatures, but you can’t decide. There are many models and brands, some seem good, but you do not know if you trust the comments on the Internet.

We are going to focus today on electric water dispensers. This is because they are becoming the most popular when it comes to getting some cold water and they come in handy for the summer. Let’s see what we need to know:

There are other ways to avoid the summer heat. But we are going to talk about the dispensers that allow us to have fresh and fast drinks.

What is a water dispenser?

It is a carafe with a water circuit (usually double) so that we can drink without many worries. These devices use electrical energy for one of the water circuits to cool down, being able to have a fresh option and another at room temperature.

There are also models that not only cool, but also heat. These are somewhat more expensive and we will see them later.

The good part is that by having these dispensers, we can forget to use jugs or bottles to fill every two by three. In addition, we also free up space in the fridge, since the water comes out cold through one of the taps of these appliances.

How do you use a water dispenser?

The use of these machines is really simple. We advise that before using this (and any device) you take a look at the instructions. We will not only know more about its use, but also about its maintenance, making our new device better cared for.

Their capacity, power, etc. will also be explained in detail in the instructions. Being cautious always comes in handy with these things, so keep the instructions in safe places, where you can easily find them.

To begin with, before connecting the water dispenser to the power outlet (which is not to be done in non-electric water dispensers), it is important to verify that none of the buttons is activated. This could cause an electrical accident. After verifying that there is no button in the activated state, we must connect the plug to a power outlet.

Then, you just have to place the bottle or container of water in the place provided on the machine. Most models come with their own carafe, but if not, make sure you have one that conforms to the shapes of the machine.

A little tip, after placing the carafe, bubbles will appear inside it. This is because hot and cold water pipes are being filled. Make sure you don’t turn on the taps until the bubbles stop coming out, which shouldn’t take almost any time.

After the tanks or water pipes have been filled, we will press the button that will heat or cool the water. It is usually found on the back of these dispensers. Again, the instructions will tell you more about the location of this button.

From here, it only remains to enjoy the water that emanates from the taps that we connect. Some models have space for disposable cups and drip trays. In the case of glasses, it is up to you to decide if you are going to use them or not.

Instead, the drip tray must be removed periodically to empty it of any water it has. You just have to clean it with a damp cloth and let it dry briefly to put it back in place.

Let’s talk about your capacity

The capacity or volume of water that the tanks and carafes may have varies according to the models. You can often find models that support 5-10 liter bottles of water. This is the normal capacity that can be found in dispensing machines for home use.

For office machines you can find capacities of up to 20 liters. Which is good for the amount of people who are going to drink.

In this sense, it must be taken into account that many water dispensers are designed to use the tank with which they are sold, but that they also have a adapter to use other bottles. A perfect example is the Jocca, a water dispenser with 7 liters of capacity and adapter for other carafes.

It is a dispenser economical and simple, with a power of 65 W. This makes its consumption minimal, although it also cools the water, if we prefer to drink a cool drink.

Has no heating technologyBut it is a cheap model that can be perfect for any household that wants to get rid of filling the fridge with bottles of water. In addition, an automatic pilot warns us when the water is cold to be able to enjoy it.

Drink a good gulp of cool water with this water dispenser that automatically cools the liquid. You can also drink the water at room temperature, you decide how you want to spend your 7-liter tank. An adapter is included, so you can put other carafes that you like more.

It can be found for the modest price of 44.02 euros. In addition, it has a very beautiful purple design.

I can get cold water, but: also hot?

Yes, there are models that have heating capabilities in addition to cooling. This type of machine is designed for those who, in addition to enjoying cold drinks, also want to prepare a tea.

However, these devices tend to raise their price, since they have more technology. It should also be noted that they are water dispensers with higher consumption and also more power. Heating water requires a little more energy and these machines are prepared for it.

Among the most affordable models, is the Aqua Tower Plus Eco-DE. Its pop design hides a dispenser capable of cooling the water up to 8º C or heating it up to 90º C. In order to better distribute the water, has three different taps (for cold water, room temperature and hot) with what you choose.

Its system allows you to independently activate each of the internal tanks and thus will not heat water when you do not need it. Use a 70 W power for cooling and 500 W for heating. In this case it comes without its own water bottle, but you can buy the brand’s or one that is compatible.

Cold, hot and room temperature water. This water dispenser gives you everything at the push of a button. Its drip tray will help you keep the table clean while you serve water at the temperature you want. If you need a cool drink in the middle of summer or want to make yourself a tea, this water dispenser is what you need.

For 69.90 euros you can get it and enjoy water at any temperature. This is a great price indeed.

Because the normal thing is to find vending machines of a higher price. Although of course, that also implies that it has better finishes.

A good example of this is the water dispenser S-AIM. With a finish worthy of any office or office, this dispenser can cool water between 8 and 15º C. But it can also heat it up to 95º C.

Its technology makes the temperature change function faster. What’s more, has filters that purify the water and prevent dust from dirtying it. It also has three taps and its size and shape make it ideal for any corner.

With this dispenser you can offer water to all the people in your office quickly. It has three taps so that each one can choose between cold, seasonal or hot (perfect for an infusion), so all possibilities are covered. Its elegant finish is perfect and will not clash, plus it also offers extra health thanks to its filters.

It can be obtained for 120.51 euros. It does not have an adapter or its own bottle, but it is recommended that they be used 3 to 5 gallon jugs.

Is there much difference between home and office dispensers?

There are several differences between machines prepared for the home (like all the ones we have seen so far) and those that are designed for a local or office. While higher-value domestic ones can come in handy for a small office, as soon as there are more people, a machine designed for crowds is needed.

Office water dispensers tend to be more expensiveBut it is because they have better materials and superior deposit capacities. They usually have stainless steel tubes, avoiding the plastic taste of the water and keeping the drink always clean.

Besides, also usually allow a direct intake with water, in case you want to avoid changing bottles. They are also usually taller and bulkier, standing up by themselves without the need for a table to support them.

A good example of this type of water dispensing machine is the HODS HOME OFFICE. As its name suggests, it is designed to be taken to large offices where crowds of people need to drink water.

With a height of one meter, it already indicates that it is made to stand. What’s more, offers hot and cold water, being able to take the temperature of the liquid element between 8 and 95 º C. It even has a security system to avoid getting burned with the hot water tap.

Its internal tubes are made of stainless steel so the flavor of the water will always be the best and it admits carafes of 10 to 20 liters. Although we can connect it directly to a water source by means of a pipe so that we do not need to change the carafes.

It is an ideal device for working in large areas and its price is 282.34 euros. It is a great option for employers looking for a solution for their workers.

Get water for all tastes in your office thanks to this dispenser with a hot and cold water option. Whether you need a cool drink or a chamomile, this machine will solve your problems. Holds large 10-20 liter jugs, but can also be piped to a water source. It has an anti-scald safety system so that no one can be hurt by hot water.

As you can see, there are a multitude of options. Whether at home or at work, there are models that can satisfy everyone, obtaining cold, weather or hot water.

We hope that with what we have taught you here you will have all the necessary information to purchase your new water dispenser.

