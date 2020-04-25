The most international fiction reporter of all time (with permission from Repórter Tribulete of course), Tintin, seems to continue conquering generation after generation, together with Asterix, young and not so young from all over the planet, with such famous adventures that have led him to visit both animation and cinema – does anyone in the room remember the movie CGI style without a second part from a few years ago? – as well as video games of course, fertile ground to adapt everything that is successful on paper, the small or the big screen (although in the reverse direction the same cannot always be said). That is why it is usually relatively frequent to see in successive generations of console games starring the reporter, based on some of his best-known adventures, such as his visits to Tibet or the Temple of the Sun in the times of SNES -posterly adapted in GBA- , or an adaptation of the film on Wii; However, it is true that since then it has not been seen much, unlike the Gallic warrior and his irreducible village, which has been more present.

But, ah, that has been so far, since the publisher Microïds -the same in charge of bringing the remastered Asterix & Obelix XXL 2, the third part, Stranger’s Wrath HD, Syberia 3 or Blacksad among many others- has announced that it has joined forces with developer Moulinsart, to bring a new game starring the reporter and his multiple friends (and enemies) that at the moment is simply called The Adventures of Tintin, and that it is in the development phase without specifying which consoles it is going to visit, although it is expected that the hybrid console will be among the chosen ones, as it has already happened with practically all previous Microïds games. About the game itself, at the moment it is not known beyond that it will cover a lot of situations loaded with action and suspense, as we are used to following the adventures of the reporter, although it is not clear whether it will be based on a specific comic, such as games previous, or if you will take a tour of the most notable of the series, so you have to wait to see what else is coming up from now on, for now we are left with the emotion of seeing the unstoppable Tintin and Milú return once again .

