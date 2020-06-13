In the midst of the resumption of football, young people are beginning to get all the attention, given the economic difficulties of different clubs, it is expected that there will be much more opportunity for youth from the youth teams.

This is how the man of Faustino Anjorin reappears, a young Chelsea footballer who recently renewed his relationship with Chelsea until 2025.

And yes, his name has to do with the former Colombian soccer player who left his mark in England and now, many years later, the fruits are still being seen.

Anjorin has spent his entire career at Chelsea training schools, linked to this club since he was 7 years old. In the different categories he stood out as a midfielder and already had his first appearances in the professional team playing the Carabao Cup and a League match against Everton.

His link with Faustino Asprilla

Faustino went through Newcastle between 1996 and 1997, enough time to demonstrate all his quality and skill with the ball, to the point of making history by scoring a hat-trick for Barcelona.

At that time, Anjorin was not even in the plans. His father is Nigerian and his mother is English, but the now player was born until 2001. However, Faustino Anjorin received the name of that Colombian who shone on the fields of the Premier League.

Now, he receives the same nickname as the Colombian and in England he is known as Tino Anjorin, a name that has already started to echo among Chelsea fans, because according to what he himself said, he already heard how they chanted him in one of the games he played .

With Frank Lampard leading the team, the youth have received more support and Anjorin, who has also played for England’s youth teams, hopes to continue to have minutes and become one of the players like Abraham, Mount, Hudson Odoi, among others, who are already giving something to talk about professionally.