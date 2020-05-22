Organizing functions behind closed doors became, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative to Mexican wrestling, to face the lack of income due to the cancellation of events.

Characters of all sizes, fame and prestige have participated in them. The Triple A company launched into the adventure with the “Fight Fighter” tournament, which for four sessions defied the health contingency, summoning stars the size of Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, L.A Park and Pentagón Jr.

All kinds of projects were added, the same on the border of Ciudad Juárez as anywhere in Mexico City. So far there is no public record of any fighter who has participated and been infected by the coronavirus.

The protocols to return to normality are in place, but in them, mass sports are not a priority, so events without an audience will continue to be the only opportunity that professional wrestlers will have to earn some income.





‘WE LIVE FROM PEOPLE’

Although not everyone is willing to play it that way. At least, not yet. “The subject of us is very difficult, we live on the people who attend. I have a mixed opinion of the events that take place behind closed doors. They are good because they generate work and they are ways of entertaining people. But it is bad, because it is an irresponsibility, for what implies the contact of the fight, is a blown up, although at the moment of arriving they check you, it is a delicate situation “, warns Tinieblas Jr.

From his fighter trench, but also with a path followed in the promotion of functions, he observes a dark panorama for the pancracy. “I feel that the events are going to take a long time to come back, I think that there will not be big events in the rest of the year, and when possible, they will be done with great caution, and they will not be affordable for the promoters, because You must keep the call healthy away. It is a risk that will remain latent. “

He is part of the show, he lives in many ways from him, but that does not cloud him. “I don’t want to be a negative person, I see it that way, it is reality, we are at a critical point and as long as there is no control we cannot plan anything. It is going to affect all members of the entertainment industry a lot, so we must seek work alternatives “.

To him, the routine changed completely, he came in a strong rhythm of work and the contingency stopped him in his tracks. “But we cannot give up in this battle to stop the pandemic, that people continue to stay at home, that they take care of themselves, many were incredulous but the reality is that it is something very hard. Now we have been able to live more with the family, to I like doing it, so I am enjoying it and adapting to many things at home, they have been locked up for more than two months, allied to patience and tolerance. “

