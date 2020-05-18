Tini Stoessel sings Sebastián Yatra very emotionally | Instagram

The pretty singer and actress Martina Stoessel Better known as Tini Stoessel, she sang very emotionally to her former boyfriend Sebastián Yatra.

Although both recently confirmed the termination of their beautiful relationship through their social networks his fans they still cannot assimilate it.

Being one of the most beloved couples in the middle of showbiz it seemed that both were perfect for each other because despite having hard work they always found a way to be together or to communicate constantly.

For some months now everyone has been quarantined and coincidentally both were in their respective countries of origin so they could not be together.

It could be that the excessive distancing was the reason for their separation because apparently both were on good terms and more than a formal separation could be taken as a “brake” while the quarantine ends, that’s what his fans they hope it is.

“Hello … we wanted to tell you that with Tini / Sebastián we decided to end the relationship. We live beautiful moments, but sometimes things do not go as you imagine,” a message that broke many hearts of his fans.

In Sebastián’s instagram, we can see one of the last videos that Tini sent him singing to him a song from him but in such an emotional way that listening to it taking into account the current news is sure to bring some tears to your followers.

“You need me love … #micoverFaltaAmor Thank you doll for this beautiful version”, description given by Sebastián.

Despite the fact that both ended the relationship, they continue to have photos and videos of each other in their respective accounts. InstagramThis would be a possibility that once the quarantine ends they will be together again.

