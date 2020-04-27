Tini Stoessel responds to breakup rumors with Sebastian Yatra | Instagram

One of the favorite couples of the moment, Tini Stoessel and Sebastian Yatra have been under rumors of breach for a few days and finally they clarified everything to their followers through a video.

As you know, the couple is currently separated due to insulation Due to the health contingency, it is for this reason that fear and rumors began with an alleged rupture.

Stoessel recently gave an interview to “Cut for Lozano” and what he said did that unleash more doubts to his followers.

After that, the followers of both began to notice that Danna Paola sent many hearts Sebastian via Instagram, so they thought maybe it would be the third in discord.

This caused Danna to be harsh criticized by the followers of Tini, because he was getting into a relationship with the interpreter of Sodio.

Obviously these rumors and comments do not matter to the couple, since both are happier than ever and Stoessel wanted to show it through a video where sing “missing love”, one of Yatra’s successes.

To what Sebastian Yatra wrote in the publication where he inserted the video in your Intagram account:

I need you love. Thank you doll for this beautiful version “and in turn, Tini Stoessel replied:” I miss you … Thank you for giving us this beautiful song “.

The video a day after being shared has more than 3 million views and thousands of comments from his followers sending their support to the couple.

There is no doubt that mandatory isolation from the pandemic has caused many relationships conflict and it has caused great havoc in pairsBut now we are clear that they are well and the rumors are only false.

