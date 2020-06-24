Tini Stoessel heartbroken, they say he made a radical decision | Instagram

The rumors that Danna Paola was the third in discord between Tini Stoessel and Sebastian Yatra have not stopped and so much so, that they assure the relationship is going from strength to strength and is about to become something very serious.

According to Xoxo.news, the singers are nothing to share their romantic relationship and before that, Tini took a strong decision.

Apparently the singer is heartbroken, so they say she decided to get as far away from social networks as possible.

Ok, I do not think so how quickly this quarter of a century arrived, crazy … very unexpected, epic, trembling, emotional and full of melodies that flood my head with all the experiences lived in my second home away from here, and today without much option to fly elsewhere, receive my return to the sun fully at the root where I was born without needing anything else. I am definitely very grateful, at peace, thoughtful and full of inner light that makes me blow out the candles this year with a sincere smile, and sure that I have built the woman I wanted so much to be, until now. ❤️ Thank you infinite for so many wishes, messages, calls, videos, letters, flowers, cakes, gifts, beautiful details, and so much love regardless of the distance. THANK YOU ! And if I am smiling with tears in my eyes, eating cake while I see the rain falling on my balcony, it is because … I’M 25 BITCH ✨ A post shared by Danna Paola (@dannapaola) on Jun 23, 2020 at 1:56 PDT

Yesterday Danna Paola reached the age of 25, which is why she was sent a beautiful gift.

The singer and actress showed off the detail on their social networks, a cake with the details that they like the most and to say for herself, someone very special sent it to her.

Internet users quickly began to speculate that the sender is Yatra, with whom they assure that indirect messages are not sent in social networks.

On the other hand, recently Danna confessed to having an open relationship with one of her former Elite colleagues, was it that she did it only to be insane?